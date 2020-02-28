For 100 years, Citroën has demonstrated boldness and creativity to democratise the access to mobility. At the dawn of its 101 st year, the Brand is striking a big blow by unveiling ami – 100% electric, the culmination of the work that began with AMI ONE C oncept.

Ami is the breakthrough response of an innovative Brand, inspired by its customers, a Brand attuned to new modes of consumption, challenges of urban travel and environmental awareness.

Ami is a non-conformist object : 2 seats, 100% electric, comfortable and protective, compact and agile, customisable. A unique character that challenges established codes.

Ami is accessible to all : no driving licence required, with affordable "À la Carte" offers adapted to everyone's needs, from car sharing via Free2Move or long-term rental from €19.99 per month.

Ami is a new experience : as close as possible to the consumer with a 100% online experience an unprecedented partnership with Fnac Darty, as well as partners within the Citroën network. Ami offers a global 360° solution for urban mobility, to make freedom of movement easier and suitable to a large number of people.

In 2020, with, the Citroën Brand, with more than 100 years of history and non-conformist iconic vehicles, intends to. Citroën's DNA is about innovation with, and products or services. As a direct descendant of AMI ONE Concept introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019 and following the strong interest it generated, Ami has become a reality in barely a year. Ami is a practical response to: enabling easier access to city centres, finding micro-mobility means for everyone, with real alternatives to scooters, bicycles, mopeds, public transportation at reasonable cost, developing new modes of consumption geared towards digital, and so on.

Ami – 100% ëlectric has no equivalent in the mobility landscape. Citroën unveils a truly disruptive 100% electric mobility experience, born from the desire to make it accessible and easy for everyone.

Ami 100% ËLECTRIC AT A GLANCE

NON-CONFORMIST MOBILITY OBJECT

100% ELECTRIC: zero CO 2 emissions for the benefit of all and access to all city centres , with an easy, silent and smooth drive . A battery that charges in just 3 hours from a standard electrical socket , like a smartphone.

for the benefit of all and access to all city centres with an . A battery that charges , like a smartphone. COMPACT AND AGILE: an ultra-compact 2.41m size and 7.20m turning diameter, making city travel and parking simple.

an ultra-compact size and turning diameter, making city travel and parking simple. COMFORTABLE AND PROTECTIVE: small on the outside and large on the inside , Ami enables 2 people to travel side by side comfortably, with an enclosed and heated passenger compartment, very bright, yet protected from the outside .

small on the outside and large on the inside comfortably, with very . ASSERTIVE AND CUSTOMISABLE IDENTITY: its original style, the play on symmetrical structure and its unique presence give Ami a unique character. Its customisation possibilities invite to play with different appearances thanks to the 6 coloured accessory packs available.

MOBILITY FOR ALL

NO LICENCE: accessible from 14 years old in France (16 years old on average in European countries). With or without a driving licence, Ami is for everyone.

accessible from 14 years old in France (16 years old on average in European countries). With or without a driving licence, Ami is for everyone. “A LA CARTE”: Ami is accessible at any time thanks to offers designed to meet each and everyone’s needs, from one minute to one year and more, to share, to rent or to buy.

Ami is accessible at any time thanks to offers designed to meet each and everyone’s needs, to share, to rent or to buy. AFFORDABLE: ultra-competitive offers adapted to different uses

Long-term rental: €19.99 per month (Ami Ami version; long-term rental of 48 months, initial payment €2,644, ecological bonus of €900 including VAT deducted in France)

Free2Move car-sharing: from €0.26/min (subject to a monthly subscription of €9.90 with no commitment)

Purchase: from €6,000 incl. VAT (Ami Ami version; bonus of €900 including VAT deducted in France)

NEW CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

100% ONLINE JOURNEY: to discover, configure, buy Ami 24/7

to discover, configure, buy Ami 24/7 NEW DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS: Ami has a partnership with Fnac and Darty in order to be featured in particpating stores as well within the Citroën participating network. Ami will also meet customers where they are with dedicated mobile test-drive centres.

Ami has a partnership with Fnac and Darty in order to be featured in particpating stores as well within the Citroën participating network. Ami will also meet customers where they are HOME DELIVERY: Ami can to be directly delivered at home for added convenience.

"For 100 years, Citroën has always been innovative and creative in democratising freedom of movement. This year, Citroën has come up with a new urban mobility solution accessible to everyone: compact, protective, 100% electric, without driving licence, and affordable. Ami – 100% ëlectric aims to be a real breakthrough in enabling urban mobility, a solution in sync with new modes of consumption. This great idea was a concept one year ago. We are proud that we have made it happen today. "

Vincent Cobée, Citroën Brand CEO

1. NON-CONFORMIST MOBILITY OBJECT

A. 100% ELECTRIC

Ami – 100% ëlectric allows easy access to urban areas, in a smooth and silent100% electric drive.

ZERO-EMISSION - ZERO-NOISE - ZERO-STRESS DRIVING

Perfectly suited to a constantly on-the-go urban life in line with developments in our society, Ami draws a new form of mobility, specifically answering urban challenges of today and tomorrow. Everything has been thought through to enhance driving pleasure and make drivers' daily lives easier. Thanks to its 100% electric driving mode, Ami allows access to all city centre areas including the low emission zones, while keeping running costs low.

Ami – 100% ëlectric is a light quadricycle, which benefits from a smooth clutch-less ride and an instant acceleration from a stand-still (torque immediately available thanks to the electric engine), capable of speeds of up to 45km/h. Silent by design, thanks to its 100% electric technology, Ami aims to be pleasant to use for its occupants.

RANGE, AND QUICK, EASY CHARGING

Ideal for multiple short trips in the city - such as going to a meeting, to work, running an errand or going out for the evening - Ami has a range of up to 70 kilometres. A daily distance far greater than the average distance travelled by urban and peri-urban dwellers.

Its 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, housed flat under the floor, can easily be charged via the on-board electric cable located in the passenger-side doorway. Once the cable is plugged in, 3 hours are enough for a full charge on a conventional 220 V socket. The use of Ami is as simple as any everyday electric object. Ami – 100% electric can also be charged at a public terminal or Wall Box using a suitable cable.

B. ULTRA-COMPACT FOR MORE AGILITY

Ami – 100% ëlectric is a mobility object dedicated to driving in urban environments, with a unique stance and ultra-compact dimensions. Set on its specially designed 14" wheels located at all four corners for easy handling, Ami is 2.41m long, 1.39m wide and 1.52m high. It promises everyday agility, as well as easy parking thanks to its ideal turning diameter (7.20 m).

C. ON-BOARD COMFORT

As the embodiment of a modern vision of comfort, Ami – 100% ëlectric promises a peaceful ride with its closed and heated interior. The feeling of space is reinforced with the brightness of its interior. Finally, clever storage areas contribute to well-being on board.

BRIGHTNESS

As soon as you step on board, Ami is fully bathed in exterior light combining large areas of glass (windscreen, side windows and rear window) with a standard panoramic roof. This represents 50% of the total surface above the body line. This incomparable presence of light enhances both the feeling of space for the driver and passenger, while at the same time providing them with a wide surrounding view. In a nod to Citroën’s history, the side windows open by manually tilting upwards like the 2 CV.

2 SEATS SIDE-BY-SIDE AND SPACE ON BOARD

Easy access on board is facilitated by the large equivalent doors of Ami – 100% ëlectric. The optimised on-board space means a functional interior. Inside the passenger compartment, the two seats layout offers a real sense of space and ease of movement to each occupant, in terms of shoulder width, legroom and headroom. 2 passengers can therefore converse comfortably thanks to the 2 side-by-side seats.

A record in such a small size with the sliding driver's seat (adjustable in length) and the passenger seat (fixed) that can accommodate the tallest of occupants. With this architecture, every nook and cranny is exploited to its fullest while storage space is cleverly distributed throughout the passenger compartment. In addition to a storage recess at the passenger's feet, which can fit a cabin-sized suitcase, the designers have also created another storage area at the rear.

PROTECTIVE, PROVIDER OF INDEPENDENCE

Ami – 100% ëlectric has a body height and driving position at the same level as other vehicles on the road making the driver feel comfortable and protected for more serene journeys. One of a kind, designed as an alternative to public transportation (bus, tram, underground) and other individual vehicles that have 2 or 3 wheels (bicycle, moped or scooter), Ami has another real advantage for its occupants: a level of protection greater than that offered by 2- or 3-wheeled vehicles and greater independence and comfort (acoustic comfort, brightness) than public transportation. Thanks to its morphology, Ami is reassuring for city driving. Its optimized footprint gives Ami stability and a great freedom of movement with no risk of fall. Its closed and heated passenger compartment provides protection and comfort on board when there is bad weather.

D. AN ASSERTIVE AND CUSTOMISABLE IDENTITY

Ami – 100% ëlectric asserts its daring character and freely displays its modern nature inside and out. Ami is a breakthrough mobility solution that tackles the city with style and comfort, in colourful identity.

A SINGULAR DESIGN TO TACKLE THE CITY DIFFERENTLY

As part of the Brand’s essence for 100 years, Citroën's style is always recognisable at first glance. Ami – 100% ëlectric rewrites the rulebook with its size, its shape and its novel graphic approach, creating a feeling of surprise and immediate attachment.

Ami has everything it needs to become " popular ". Beneath its minimalist body shape and sleek lines, Ami highlights Citroën's identity by adopting an expressive front end: headlamps and indicators form a double-decker light signature. This motif is also echoed on the rear lights for overall design consistency. The “Ami Blue” shade brings strength and presence to Ami, contrasting with the large glass surface area of the windscreen, panoramic roof, side windows and rear window. Ready for the city, Ami comes with (depending on the customisation choice) wheel covers, body, quarter light and roof stickers, or capsules on the sides like Airbump® inserts. In addition, Ami Is flanked by rounded, manually adjustable exterior mirrors.

CLEVER DESIGN: THE SYMMETRY

Design intelligence is at the core of Ami project. This mobility object offers new possibilities thanks to its symmetrical parts inspired by AMI ONE Concept. The wide doors that are completely identical on the right and left and open in the opposite direction: rear-hinged on the driver's side to benefit from better on-board accessibility and increased comfort, and traditionally front-hinged on the passenger side. The 2 fixed semi-opening side windows also follow this principle. Front and rear bumpers, bumper undersides and under-body panels are also mirrored at the front and rear. Each part of the bodywork combines robustness, ease of assembly and workmanship.

The passenger compartment also benefits from the rationalisation of the number of materials and elements, in line with the clever thinking at the heart of the design process. At the driving position, the eye is drawn to the chequered pattern used for the instrument panel display located on the steering column, borrowed from AMI ONE Concept displaying relevant information for instant reading. It invites you to explore the city daily, in a modern and colourful atmosphere (depending on the level of customisation). To the right of the steering wheel, there is a dedicated area for accommodating a smartphone, which becomes the main dashboard screen and provides access to navigation and music.

CUSTOMISATION

Ami – 100% ëlectric represents a modern vision, accentuated by its unique customisation possibilities. Easy to customise, Ami is available in 7 different versions. As a powerful marker of this urban mobility object, its customisation is done through accesories.

Trendy and daring, Ami – 100% ëlectric innovates and offers, in a "Do It Yourself” fashion, the possibility of creating the object that suits each customer’ tastes through a kit of accessories that can easily be installed yourself. This kit incorporates functional decorative items: a central separation net, a door storage net, mat, storage tray on the top of the dashboard, small hook for a handbag, smartphone clip, DAT@MI box (dongle device) connected to the My Citroën app to retrieve essential information from Ami on the smartphone. There is harmony between the interior and the exterior with touches of colour on the wheel trims, quarter-panel stickers or even a capsule at the bottom of the door. 4 main shades are available: MY AMI GREY, MY AMI BLUE, MY AMI ORANGE, and MY AMI KHAKI. This accessory kit allows everyone to create their own mood and tailor functionalities to their needs.

Another and even higher level of customisation offers 2 packs combining all the aforementioned decorative elements as well as large stickers that dress up the exterior of Ami giving it a style all of its own:

My Ami POP with the Orange customisation and a fun, young and sporty design, with a rear spoiler

with the Orange customisation and a fun, young and sporty design, with a rear spoiler My Ami VIBE with the Grey colour and more upscale, chic and graphic accessories that incorporate roof trims to complement the stickers.

The installation of these higher level customisation packs is entrusted to professionals before delivery.

THE DESIGNER'S EYE

"Disruptive projects are always the best projects. These are usually the ones that really drive the automotive world forward, and it is a tradition at Citroën to want to contribute to changing this automotive landscape. The design of Ami is a product design, not an automotive design. A design for which the form must define the function.

Ami has been designed from the inside towards the outside. First of all, an interior that gives you a different feeling from what you may know, an interior that we wanted to be spacious despite a very small footprint. Then comes its trim. A clever symmetrical conception (front/rear, left/right door) building a strong character and unique functionality (door opening). A specific exterior colour that is neither too feminine nor too masculine and that works with the different colour packs we have developed (blue, white, khaki and orange). Ami is a base that can become a completely customised object with exterior and interior accessories that are either pure style or offer real extra functionality as well as stickers that give it a completely different characters."

Pierre Leclercq, Head of Citroën Style

2. MOBILITY ACCESSIBLE TO ALL

Ami – 100% ëlectric is inspired by uses and offers everyone real freedom of movement.

A. ACCESSIBLE TO ALL = WITH OR WITHOUT A LICENCE

Ami – 100% ëlectric is a light quadricycle (AM licence class in France: engines under 50 cm3) that does not require a driving licence. Therefore it can be driven in France by 14-year-olds on the sole condition of having passed the road safety certificate, which is compulsory for people born after 1987. Therefore Ami represents a mobility solution accessible to the largest number of people, from the age of 14 in France (16 on average in European countries, depending on legislation). All age categories can be interested by a solution that facilitates urban and peri-urban short-distance use.

Ami – 100% ëlectric is designed just as much for the young teenager without a driving licence, who wants to visit a friend's house or go to sports or music lessons completely independently, as it is for an older couple who already have a main vehicle but who prefer to favour Ami's agility for their short errands. Ami is also likely to appeal to business people wishing to go about their daily commuting and other deliveries in urban areas with complete peace of mind. These are all customer profiles that make Ami a shared object par excellence, in families as well as in companies.

B. ACCESSIBLE TO ALL = AFFORDABLE THROUGH VERY COMPETITIVE OFFERS

Ami – 100% ëlectric makes everyday city life easier by drawing inspiration from new consumption patterns. Beyond the innovative mobility object, Citroën adopts a disruptive strategy by offering an electric mobility solution at previously unheard price levels, through various offers tailored to the customer's actual use.

“À LA CARTE” CUSTOMER FORMULA – FROM 1 MINUTE TO 1 YEAR

The urban and peri-urban mobility embodied by Ami is part of a 100% online customer journey, which is intended to be easy and smooth. Ami makes life easier for its customers in accessing mobility by offering them several formulas through digital solutions: car sharing, rental or purchase. The objective is to satisfy all the travel needs whether customers are occasional or regular, with family or friends, individual or shared. This system can be customised according to different use cases, adapted to the user by offering quick and adjustable actions at any time, in a few taps:

LONG-TERM RENTAL, for those who have a permanent need, private or professional, as the first, second or third mobility solution in the household. It is the ideal offer to go to work, for the children, for small trips of older people or entrepreneurs. Ami is accessible and offered at a rent of €19.99 including VAT per month with an initial payment of €2,644 including VAT (Ami Ami version; long-term rental of 48 months, ecological bonus of €900 including VAT deducted in France). A breakthrough monthly payment that is much lower than that of public transportation passes or that of many phone plans.

for those who have a permanent need, private or professional, as the first, second or third mobility solution in the household. It is the ideal offer to go to work, for the children, for small trips of older people or entrepreneurs. Ami is accessible and offered at a with an initial payment of €2,644 including VAT (Ami Ami version; long-term rental of 48 months, ecological bonus of €900 including VAT deducted in France). A breakthrough monthly payment that is much lower than that of public transportation passes or that of many phone plans. CAR-SHARING , for 1 minute , 1 hour, 1 day, operated by dedicated partners according on how the offer is deployed. Free2Move, the current reference intermediary, offers its subscribers an attractive rate of €0.26 per min: a price level comparable or even lower than the majority of moped, standard car-sharing and even scooter offers. Ami is available in the streets as a self-service solution thanks to an app. Mobility solutions keep growing and 2030 forecasts estimate that 1 in 3 kilometres will be done through these solutions. Note that Free2Move is the only service on the market that allows car sharing from 16 years old.

, for operated by dedicated partners according on how the offer is deployed. Free2Move, the current reference intermediary, offers its subscribers an attractive rate of a price level comparable or even lower than the majority of moped, standard car-sharing and even scooter offers. Ami is available in the streets as a self-service solution thanks to an app. Mobility solutions keep growing and 2030 forecasts estimate that 1 in 3 kilometres will be done through these solutions. Note that Free2Move is the only service on the market that allows car sharing from 16 years old. PURCHASE IN CASH: it is possible to buy Ami from €6,000 including VAT (Ami Ami version; ecological bonus of €900 including VAT deducted in France). A price which makes Ami extremely competitive compared to numerous other mobility offers on the market.

WHO IS Ami AIMED AT? WHAT THE STUDIES SAY

“The common denominator among all future users will not be their gender, age, socio-professional category, place of residence or even less their level of education, but rather their need for mobility. I'm talking about the need for a solution for frequent trips, short distances (going to the supermarket, to the gym), a solution that is simple and easy to access and use (no need for a licence, protected). I'm talking about a very affordable and resolutely modern electrical solution. Ami is the perfect solution to answer these needs.”

Michel Costa, Market Research Manager

3. A UNIQUE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

True to its Brand signature "Inspired By You", Citroën has adapted to new consumption patterns to be as close as possible to its customers. Hence, the Brand has thus moved away from its usual distribution method and has developed a digital ecosystem that allows all the stages of Ami’s acquisition to be completed via a 100% online process. It has also signed partnerships with major consumer retail chains to present Ami and has developed mobile test centres using containers with a distinctive architecture that will be set in high-traffic areas. All this will complement a traditional presence in the participating official Citroën sales outlets.

DIGITAL AT THE HEART OF THE MOBILITY EXPERIENCE: 100% ONLINE CUSTOMER JOURNEY

Today’s users make the majority of their purchases online. A consumption mode especially suited for an urban mobility solution such as Ami – 100% ëlectric. Ami is atypical and innovative in its concept and its design, but also in its sales approach. A new era is taking shape with Ami, and its 100% online customer journey. Citroën has developed a global digital ecosystem that aims to make customers' daily lives easier by enabling them to learn about Ami’s existence to making an order in just a few taps. This simple and fluid digital experience integrates all stages of the customer journey:

Product presentation,

Configuration,

Request for test drive,

Order,

Payment,

Home delivery or to a pick-up point.

It is therefore possible to acquire Ami – 100% ëlectric 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Everything, from discovery to order, can be done from your sofa using your tablet or smartphone in just a few clicks via citroen.fr website, which is the entry point for finding out about Ami, which provides information on the product and on solutions adapted to the needs dictated by each person's needs.

Digital is present in using Ami – 100% ëlectric with My Citroën mobile app via DAT@MI connected box. The application allows drivers to access essential information about Ami at any time via a smartphone, including: range, charge status and time remaining for a 100% charge, mileage, maintenance alerts and after-sales appointment scheduling. The app also makes it easy to locate nearby public charging stations, a feature offered by Free2Move Services.

My Citroën is also a source of information on:

Ami product : information, tutorials in the form of videos on how to use it; My Citroën scan which allows to access product details by simply scanning an item of the urban mobility object with a smartphone,

: information, tutorials in the form of videos on how to use it; My Citroën scan which allows to access product details by simply scanning an item of the urban mobility object with a smartphone, Ami maintenance and accessories: information on spare parts and accessories; customers can even order them via a link to Mister Auto website; they also have access to the map of Ami's authorised service networks; Citroën has created a specific network offering nationwide coverage and which brings together approved independent repairers, Euro Repar Car Services garages and authorised dealers.

DISRUPTIVE DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

While "La Maison Citroën" and a selection of dealerships will serve as a showcase for Ami – 100% ëlectric, the Brand wanted to extend the customer experience beyond the usual context by expanding its distribution mode to partners who share the Brand’s desire for modernity, to evolve with the times, and offer solutions that meet customers' expectations.

COMMITTED PARTNERS: FNAC AND DARTY

Ami will be visible in the showrooms of major retailers such as Fnac and Darty (more than 30 participating stores in the largest French cities at launch; in other countries local retailers may be selected. Colourful “pop-up stores” with a surface area of 9 to 15 sq. m will enable Citroën to create tangible touchpoints with its propspects.

MOBILE TEST-DRIVE CENTRES

In parallel, the Brand also plans to install structures with a surface area of approximately 35 sq. m (in the form of exhibition containers), particularly in shopping centre car parks. Containers will travel through France changing location every month in order to propose dynamic test drives to the greatest number of people. It is a way for the Brand to meet customers where they are, at the heart of their daily lives, to facilitate knowledge and access to this new mobility. All of these many locations will be dressed in Ami's colours, which take up the customised elements of My Ami Grey, My Ami Blue, My Ami Orange and My Ami Khaki, echoing the graphic and colourful spirit of today's decorative trends.

DELIVERY

Another feature of this mobility solution.

Ami – 100% ëlectric comes to you! A real strong point for this unique model, which advocates simplicity of use, because the keys will be handed over to the customer at their home via exclusive partners.

comes to you! A real strong point for this unique model, which advocates simplicity of use, because the keys will be handed over to the customer via exclusive partners. Alternatively delivery will be possible in "La Maison Citroën" and or partner Citroën dealerships.

Ami – 100% ëlectric MAINTENANCE

For Ami maintenance, Citroën has set up a specific network: from independent approved repairers, Euro Repar Car Services garages and dedicated Citroën dealers.

And to answer all user questions, an Ami call centre will be managed by the countries involved in the deployment.

CONCLUSION

Citroën is inventing 100% electric mobility for all with ami, an ultra-compact, agile, protective, colourful urban mobility object that is accessible from the age of 14 (in France). A solution that is not limited to the object and brings major advantages that go beyond the automotive context: very competitive “à la carte” offers targeted towards specific uses, a 100% online journey and innovative distribution methods.

The opening of orders is scheduled for 30 March in France, and a few months later in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal and then Germany. The first deliveries to customers are scheduled for June in France. Car-sharing at Ami’s wheel will start in Spring in Paris with versions bearing the "Free2Move" logo.

AMI TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

Length: 2.41 m

Width: 1.39 m (excluding mirrors)

Height: 1.52 m

Turning diameter between walls: 7.20 m

Weight without battery: < 425 kg

Total weight with battery: 485 kg

Battery: 5.5 kWh

Engine: 6 kW