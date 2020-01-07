For the 98th edition of the Brussels Motor Show, from 10th to 19th January 2020, Citroën is showing on its stand its “Inspirëd By You All” positioning through:

The launch of its electric offensive. For 100 years, Citroën has made automobile accessible to all. In 2020, Citroën will make electric automobile available to all, with low emission vehicles accessible to all through 6 electrified nameplates within the range. C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid. Unveiled as a World Premiere, this offer at the heart of the market allows as many people as possible to benefit from the versatility of a plug-in hybrid model. C5 Aircross SUV is a true ë-Comfort Class Silent Urban Vehicle offering a range of 50 km i in 100% electric mode. Already a reference in comfort and modularity, it takes another step forward in the Citroën Advanced Comfort ® programme with this plug-in hybrid version: enhanced cocoon-effect and driving experience for everyday electric driving in complete peace of mind. Ami One Concept, a breakthrough object with a unique character, 2 seats, 100% electric, that puts digital technology at the heart of a new experience of urban mobility, for greater freedom and serenity, to meet the new challenges of mobility in the city. Fitted with a bold and colourful design, providing ease of use and strengthened convenience, it is accessible without driving licence and can be used for all types of "à la carte" uses, from car-sharing to rental.

A renewed, strong and coherent range, with 6 models launched in less than 2 years, sharing a distinctive and bold design and a reference comfort derived from the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme.

SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept, a modern and connected van concept, offering extended mobility with the "Rider The Citroënist by Martone" bicycle. A true place to live and work to get away from it all and share it instantly.

01. WORLD PREMIERE FOR C5 AIRCROSS SUV HYBRID, “INSPIRËD BY YOU ALL” PLUG-IN HYBRID SUV

For 100 years, Citroën has made automobile accessible to all. In 2020, Citroën will make electric automobile available to all. Citroën launches its electric offensive and reveals its new “Inspirëd By You All” positioning and its technological flagship: New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, the ë-Comfort Class plug-in hybrid Silent Urban Vehicle, marking the transition to an extended range which, in addition to high-performance internal combustion engines, will be enhanced from 2020 with 100% electric and plug-in hybrid offers. In 2020, Citroën will make low emission vehicles accessible to all through 6 electrified nameplates within the range. All the new models launched by the Brand will feature an electrified version, a reflection of Citroën’s commitment to a responsible energy transition that aims to propose offers inspired by customer uses to as many users as possible, in the core market, suited to the uses of everyone, in each of the segments and on each market.

Already a reference in terms of comfort with in particular its suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, its Advanced Comfort seats and its 20 driving assistance technologies, C5 Aircross SUV enters yet another new phase in the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme with this plug-in hybrid offering:

: an inspired by customers’ uses driving, zero CO emissions on a daily basis in 100% electric mode (50 km range) and unlimited range for long trips thanks to the petrol engine. SILENCE : a calm and peaceful journey in electric mode in this Silent Urban Vehicle, in a subdued atmosphere without noise, jolts or vibrations.

: a calm and peaceful journey in electric mode in this Silent Urban Vehicle, in a subdued atmosphere without noise, jolts or vibrations. HIGH-END DRIVING EXPERIENCE : electrifying performance thanks to the combination of a PureTech 180 petrol engine, an 80 kW electric engine and an ë-EAT8 automatic gearbox, delivering 225 hp of accumulated power and instantly available torque of 320 Nm.

: electrifying performance thanks to the combination of a PureTech 180 petrol engine, an 80 kW electric engine and an ë-EAT8 automatic gearbox, delivering 225 hp of accumulated power and instantly available torque of 320 Nm. INTUITIVE: a complete ecosystem, intuitive and user-friendly, including automatic control of driving modes, easy charging and a dedicated smart services portal.

With its outstanding modularity, New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is the most modular SUV on its market: 3 individual rear seats, sliding, tilting and foldable, Best in Class cargo volume from 460 L to 600 L.

Offering a range of 50 kmi in electric mode, CO 2 emissions of 39 g/kmi and consumption of 1.7 L/100 kmi in WLTP cycle, New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid represents a new phase in Citroën’s energy transition strategy as it offers a plug-in hybrid engine combining competitive technology and cost of use.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is produced in France at the Rennes – La Janais plant, alongside more than 100,000 internal combustion versions already sold. The first deliveries will take place at the end of the first half of 2020. The C5 Aircross SUV plug-in hybrid version, already available to order, is Citroën’s first plug-in hybrid model of the Core Model Strategy, which by 2025 will lead to 100% of the range having an electrified version, with a new electrified offer every year.

Citroën's extended electric mobility offers meet the expectations of individual and professional customers seeking virtuous mobility and controlled use cost.

02. AMI ONE CONCEPT, “INSPIRËD BY YOU ALL“ LIBERATED URBAN MOBILITY

With Ami One Concept, Citroën shows its vision of urban mobility, responding to new uses and the challenge of the energy transition. A trendy and protective breakthrough object, ultra-compact, 100% electric, it allows 2 people to move around freely in town. Ami One Concept puts digital technology at the heart of a more affordable, easy and serene mobility experience. Accessible to all (no driving licence), adapted to everyone (“à la carte” experience from 5 minutes to 5 years), managed via a dedicated mobile application, Ami One Concept will be on display at the Citroën stand.

03. A MODERN, STRONG AND CONSISTENT RANGE

Citroën is showing a renewed range that is dynamic, strong and consistent, thanks to 6 major launches since 2016. This deployment is bearing fruit as the Brand achieved record sales in Europe in 2018 over the past 7 years, thanks to the success of its latest launches: C3, the Brand's best-seller with more than 730,000 sales, C3 Aircross SUV with more than 260,000 sales, Berlingo and its 180,000 sales or C5 Aircross SUV with more than 100,000 sales in Europe in less than a year. Models that share a distinctive design and a high level of comfort.

Product dynamics are also boosted by the iconic aspect of the Brand, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. Since 1919, Citroën has demonstrated boldness, creativity and a commitment to humanity. With its heritage and the many models that have marked history, Citroën is in the hearts of all visitors.

04. SPACETOURER THE CITROËNIST CONCEPT, UNLIMITED FREEDOM

A modern van full of character, inspired by the desire for freedom and sharing, SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept is a real travelling place to live and work, where you can experience unlimited freedom while staying connected. Its name refers to the attachment of the Brand's fans, whose DNA it takes up: a graphic silhouette full of character, and a promise of mobility in complete comfort. Extended freedom of movement since the concept is accompanied by an exclusive bicycle model "Rider The Citroënist by Martone", developed in partnership with Martone, and incorporating the stylistic codes of the concept.

05. THE MAISON CITROËN, AN "INSPIRED BY YOU" LIVING SPACE

Citroën has designed a "La Maison Citroën" showcase that places its visitors at the heart of the system. More than a stand, this living space, both friendly and warm through the materials used, is the architectural expression of the Citroën style and the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. It is adapted to new consumption patterns and promises the general public a complete immersion in the Citroën universe.