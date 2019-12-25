It's a house, plus a fallout shelter for a post-zombie apocalypse world.
Introducing the Tesla Cyberhouse. It's designed to protect against nuclear threats and it even features an elevator built specifically for the Tesla Cybertruck.
Imagine our surprise when we woke this morning to an email in our inbox featuring this spectacular rendering of a Cyberhouse. It came to us with this introduction:
We are architects from Russia. We designed the extraordinary house for life in the post-apocalypse, inspired by Cybertruck. If you like the project, share it with your readers. Thanks in advance!
How could we not share it. It's brilliant. So, here it is (more details down below):
Gallery: Tesla Cyberhouse
The house was designed just for fun, but Modern House (the designers) claim to have already received an order for the Cyberhouse, so perhaps we'll see the real thing sometime in the future.
Believe it or not, the Cyberhouse comes complete with a detailed press release. Here it is in its entirety:
A company in Russia developed a home for those who want to survive a zombie apocalypse.
In November, Elon Musk presented an armored pickup truck Cybertruck, which in the global web has become known as a car for living in a post-apocalyptic environment. St. Petersburg company MODERN HOUSE has presented a conceptual architectural project Cyberhouse.
According to the authors' idea, Cyberhouse is a multilevel bunker, which can be used in extreme situations: from zombie apocalypse to nuclear threat.
Inclined walls made of monolithic reinforced concrete and heavy-duty steel minimize external influences, both mechanical and electric. Security is also ensured by armoured windows, metal shutters and airlock doors.
In the center of the atrium there is a car elevator for Cybertruck.
"Customers often come to us with unique requests that need to be fulfilled. Therefore, for us, the Cyberhouse has become a certain look forward. The project was conceived as an architectural game, but, surprisingly, we have already received the first proposals," said Alex Wizhevsky, chief architect of MODERN HOUSE.
The cost of the bunker house will start from 865 000 $ in basic configuration.
Parameters of the house:
The house is designed for 6-7 people. The area of the object: 300 sq. m. Dimensions of the monolithic reinforced concrete core (inner case box): 15x20m. The outer metal case increases the size of the house to 25x30m.
The area of the site for such a house must be at least 37x42m - 0.15 hectares.
By the way, the architects of the MODERN HOUSE workshop prepared a Christmas present.
During the nuclear winter, Santa's residence was relocated to Cyber House, and Santa got himself a Cybersleigh. Now there's nothing that can stop him from delivering the gifts in time!