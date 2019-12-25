Introducing the Tesla Cyberhouse. It's designed to protect against nuclear threats and it even features an elevator built specifically for the Tesla Cybertruck.

Imagine our surprise when we woke this morning to an email in our inbox featuring this spectacular rendering of a Cyberhouse. It came to us with this introduction:

We are architects from Russia. We designed the extraordinary house for life in the post-apocalypse, inspired by Cybertruck. If you like the project, share it with your readers. Thanks in advance!

How could we not share it. It's brilliant. So, here it is (more details down below):

The house was designed just for fun, but Modern House (the designers) claim to have already received an order for the Cyberhouse, so perhaps we'll see the real thing sometime in the future.

Believe it or not, the Cyberhouse comes complete with a detailed press release. Here it is in its entirety: