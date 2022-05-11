Land Rover has just revealed an all-new, third-generation Range Rover Sport, and as is the trend nowadays in the industry, it comes with a plethora of electrified powertrains, although you can still get it with a non-electrified twin-turbo V8. It will be available as a plug-in hybrid from launch too, but two years from now a fully-electric variant of the Sport will be added to the range.

This coincides with another piece of information shared by Land Rover, saying that an electric version of the big Range Rover will also debut during the same year. We currently have no information about their specs, though, as nothing official has yet been announced, but both larger Range Rover EV variants will be built on the same MLA Flex platform (short for Modular Longitudinal Architecture) that supports all types of powertrains.

These are only two of the six fully-electric vehicles that Land Rover plans to launch by 2025.

But the two EVs are still some two years away and until then 2023 Range Rover Sport buyers will still be able to choose one of the two PHEV versions, one of which, the P510e, is new, although it won’t be available in the US. It pairs an inline-six with an electric motor that draws from a big 38.2 kWh battery pack (with 31.8 kWh usable capacity), delivering a claimed 48 miles (77 km) of pure-electric range.

With 502 horsepower and 619 pound-feet (840 Nm), it sprints to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds and tops out at 150 mph (242 km/h).

The lower-powered PHEV, which will be available in the States, has a combined output of 434 horsepower, with peak torque coming in at 619 pound-feet (840 Nm); the sprint to sixty is done in 5.8 seconds and top speed is slightly lower at 140 mph (225 km/h).

Both versions get the same WLTP rated fuel consumption figure as low as 0.8 l/100 km (294 mpg US), although you will have to regularly charge it to even come close. It apparently can emit as little as 18 g/km of CO if you are diligent with charging.