Ram's approach to marketing the new Ram 1500 Ramcharger seems a bit questionable at best. At worst, it's deceptive.

Let's get right to it. Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO, made this statement in the press release announcing the Ramcharger:

"With unlimited battery-electric range, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is the pinnacle of the light-duty pickup truck segment and the ultimate electric truck. The new Ramcharger is a beast of a light duty – 663 horsepower, 615 lb.-ft of torque, 4-second 0-60 mph, 14,000 lbs. of towing… and zero need for a public charger."

The "unlimited battery-electric range" mention stands out the most. Yes, the Ramcharger can use its gasoline generator to provide electricity for the battery and that juice propels the truck down the road but its "unlimited" range is actually limited due to the fact that the gas in the tank will eventually run out.

Also, operating the truck in this manner negates the benefits of having a battery since it's actually running on the gasoline that's being burned up and then emitted into the atmosphere by the generator.

Kuniskis also mentions "zero need for a public charger," which is true of any plug-in hybrid. But why fit the Ramcharger with 400-volt DC fast-charging capability?

Ram offers customers a quick and convenient recharging solution with the ability to add up to 50 miles of all-electric range in approximately 10 minutes with 400-volt DC fast charging at up to 145 kW.

Surely you won't be charging your Ramcharger at home on your non-existent 400-volt DC fast charger. Fortunately, the Ramcharger does have some at-home charging options for your convenience though:

The charge port features Level 1 and Level 2 AC charging on the top half and DC fast charging on the bottom half of the charger.



Admittedly, the Ramcharger seems like a strong package, especially for a PHEV (or extended-range electric vehicle, to be more precise). Ram says the target electric-only range for the Ramcharger is 145 miles (or unlimited too, it seems). The battery pack is 92 kilowatt hours.

The truck puts out 663 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque. It sprints from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. The Ramcharger can tow up to 14,000 pounds and has a maximum payload capacity of 2,625 pounds. Pricing has not been announced.

All told the Ramcharger seems to be an impressive package, but the marketing could stand to be a little more in line with actual science.