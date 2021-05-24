Lease deals can be tricky and misleading. You have to read the fine print carefully. However, in the case of Jeep's current leasing incentive on the all-new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, it seems the deal is real, and it works out to be a much better value than the traditional gas-only Wrangler.

Some brands offer appealing lease deals every month, and they're even available to everyone, aside from those with a low credit score. In many cases, especially with Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep leases, the best offers have special restrictions. For example, they're only available to returning lessees or they only apply to current owners or lessees of a qualifying competitive product. We wrongly assumed that would be the case with the 4xe, but fortunately, it's not.

For the rest of May, Jeep is leasing the 2021 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe for just $249 per month for 36 months with $3,999 due at signing. This rate is for California, but the deal is similar in other areas. In Michigan, the offer is $262 per month with $3,995 down. In the Chicago area, the same 4xe is leasing for $259 per month with $3,499 down. These leases include 10,000 miles per year, which is common among today's leasing promotions.

The 4xe carries a starting price of about $50,000. The Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe that's leasing so cheap has an MSRP of $52,230.

For comparison, the gas-only Wrangler starts at less than $30,000. However, the cheapest lease deal on a Wrangler without a plug comes in at over $300 per month with about $4,000 down. This is for a Wrangler with an MSRP that's $11,000 less than the 4xe.

With many people waiting for new cars due to the global chip shortage, and used car prices skyrocketing, now might be the perfect time to jump on a deal like this. There's a chance this deal will continue into June, or perhaps Jeep will offer an even better incentive next month However, there's no way to know for sure. The current offer expires on June 1, 2021.