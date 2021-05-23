If you order a brand-new Tesla today, there's a good chance you won't get it for a long time. Perhaps you're thinking about buying a used Tesla instead? While that is probably the best idea, especially if you want a car quickly, there's a lot you need to know.

The automotive industry has been kind of a mess for over a year now. The COVID-19 pandemic stopped production for a time, so automakers have had to play catchup. This caused a boom in the used market, and prices have started to soar. Now that we're heading out of the worst of the pandemic, brands are working to crank out cars, but a global chip shortage has made that next to impossible.

Meanwhile, demand for Tesla's vehicles appears to be skyrocketing. In fact, the electric automaker has reportedly sold out all of its production for Q2, and it happened fairly early in the quarter. No matter which new Tesla you order today, you're likely looking at long delays. Tesla keeps raising its prices, too. This all means many Tesla shoppers are now hitting the used market.

Used Teslas tend to be priced high, and with the rising demand, as well as lack of new vehicles readily available, chances are they'll climb even more. In addition, used inventory stands to dwindle as this whole situation continues to unfold.

With all of that said, Ryan Shaw has put together a video to help used Tesla shoppers. He breaks down everything you need to know, along with what to look for as you shop for a used Tesla.

Check out the video and then start a conversation about this topic in our comment section below. Have you ever bought a used Tesla? Share your insight to help others in the community.