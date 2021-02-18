Hyundai has just officially announced the 2022 model year Kona Electric for the U.S., which as we know is getting a significant refresh (not related to the battery/powertrain though). The South Korean brand is also refreshing its conventional Kona and even adds a sporty N Line trim.

The new version was redesigned, both on the exterior and interior, better equipped and improved, which makes this great small, all-electric crossover/SUV even better. However, it seems that there are not changes to battery capacity, range, efficiency or drive units (see detailed specs attached down below).

Sales of the new Kona should start soon. In the U.S., the car (only the 64 kWh battery version) will arrive in the spring and it will be produced in Ulsan, South Korea. Europe will get two battery versions (39.2 kWh and 64 kWh), and we believe that most of the cars for Europe will be produced in Czechia.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric outgoing Hyundai Kona Electric

New Hyundai Kona Electric

When describing the new Kona Electric, Hyundai lists:

Redesigned exterior (25 mm / 1.6 inches longer than the previous version) and interior (including a 10.25-inch digital cluster and 10.25-inch navigation center stack display)

Upgrades in connectivity and convenience features, including the latest generation Hyundai Bluelink Connected Charge Management Services features:

Start or stop charging Set-up charging schedule with days of the week and time Current battery level with real-time electric and fuel range Real-time fuel range Plug status (in/out) Charge status Time left until fully charged

Suspension updates enhance both responsiveness and ride comfort

improved safety suite with new active and passive safety features. Hyundai SmartSense Available Active Safety Features:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with stop and go Highway Drive Assist (HDA) Lane Following Assist (LFA) Safe Exit Warning (SEW)



Redesigned exterior

"The Kona Electric has also been freshened with a new, sleeker front fascia design. The former dimpled grille area has been replaced with a sleek new aerodynamic shape with a prominent horizontal character line immediately below the badging and DRLs. New headlamps and DRLs provide a fresh new illumination signature, and the lower fascia opening boasts clean horizontal strakes. New lower fender sculpted vents are both sporty and aerodynamically functional. In profile, a sporty new alloy wheel design has been optimized for efficient airflow. From the rear, a new bumper fascia design carries the lower valance strake elements through to the rear of the vehicle, and a new tail lamp design neatly finishes the rear view."

Redesigned interior

"Inside, the center-stack and center-cluster displays are all new for the Electric as well, with large 10.25 screens in each area for superb driver visibility. The lower center console storage area has also been redesigned with wireless charging capability and efficient use of space."

A cool thing about the Hyundai Kona Electric is a battery warmer system (standard on SEL Convenience trim and above).

"The system helps prevent excessively long battery-charging intervals in cold temperatures. In addition, in Winter Mode, the battery warmer can minimize battery-power losses due to low winter temperatures."

As of November 2020, the cumulative sales of Kona Electric was above 120,000 (including more than 53,000 in Europe).

Hyundai Kona Electric specs

Hyundai Kona Electric (64 kWh) specs:

Range

EPA (target/expected): 258 miles (415 km)

estimated MPGe is 132 city, 108 highway, and 120 combined based on internal testing

WLTP: 484 km (301 miles)

estimated MPGe is 132 city, 108 highway, and 120 combined based on internal testing 64 kWh battery (liquid-cooled, 356 V)

battery (liquid-cooled, 356 V) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.9 seconds

top speed of 167 km/h (104 mph)

front-wheel drive

peak system output of 150 kW and 395 Nm of torque

permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor

permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor AC charging (on-board):

U.S.: 7.2 kW single-phase

Europe: 7.2 kW single-phase or 10.5 kW three-phase as option

10-100%: 9h 15min @7.2 kW and 6h 50min @10.5 kW

U.S.: 7.2 kW single-phase Europe: 7.2 kW single-phase or 10.5 kW three-phase as option 10-100%: 9h 15min @7.2 kW and 6h 50min @10.5 kW DC fast charging:

10-80% in 64 minutes (using a 50 kW charger)

10-80% in 47 minutes (using a 100 kW charger)

10-80% in 64 minutes (using a 50 kW charger) 10-80% in 47 minutes (using a 100 kW charger) U.S.: battery warranty: 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Battery Warranty

Hyundai Kona Electric (39.2 kWh) specs:

Range WLTP: 305 km (190 miles)

39.2 kWh battery (liquid-cooled, 327 V)

battery (liquid-cooled, 327 V) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.9 seconds

top speed of 155 km/h (96 mph)

front-wheel drive

peak system output of 100 kW and 395 Nm of torque

permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor

permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor AC charging (on-board):

Europe: 7.2 kW single-phase or 10.5 kW three-phase as option

10-100%: 6h @7.2 kW and 4h 20min @10.5 kW

Europe: 7.2 kW single-phase or 10.5 kW three-phase as option 10-100%: 6h @7.2 kW and 4h 20min @10.5 kW DC fast charging:

10-80% in 48 minutes (using a 50 kW charger)

10-80% in 47 minutes (using a 100 kW charger)

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric