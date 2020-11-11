If you were anxious to know how the Hyundai Kona Electric would look like after its midlife restyling, wonder no more. This is the 2021 model, and its biggest news is… a cleaner appearance. And more features, apart from an apparently more mature product.

Some websites said Hyundai increased the car's WLTP range to 484 km with the 64 kWh battery pack, but InsideEVs readers know since February 27 that the Kona Electric made in Czechia offers that range since March. All it took was to get tire improvements, according to Hyundai.

That translates into 301 miles of range under this test cycle. EPA numbers will probably be lower if Hyundai chooses to follow the fast testing method and not the long one, which Tesla seems to be the only manufacturer to adopt.

When it comes to design, the front end is a lot cleaner than the previous one, but that is probably more of an aesthetic concern than something related to efficiency or any other practical gain.

Hyundai claims a 40-millimeters (1.57-inch) length increase "ensures it has a dynamic appearance combined with a strong visual stance," which is quite a stretch from the fact that the bumpers are bigger. If only that made them protect the car structure better, unlike what FMVSSs currently do for SUVs...

As usual in any restyling, changes were restricted to plastic components – which include headlights and taillights and require fewer investments. Inside, the biggest change is the adoption of the 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

In terms of safety, the Kona Electric now brings blind-spot collision avoidance (BCA), rear cross-traffic avoidance (RCCA), leading vehicle departure alert (LVDA), safety exit warning (SEW), and rear-seat alert (RSA). All other safety features remain the same. Hyundai did not mention, but these cars already incorporate the software update that avoids the fires the Kona Electric has experienced in Canada, South Korea, and Austria.

Perhaps the Kona Electric's biggest news is that it now brings Charge myHyundai, but that’s only for European customers – more specifically from Czechia, France, Italy, Norway, Spain, and Switzerland. The UK will join the list by the end of 2020.

It is not clear if it is related to Hyundai recently joining Ionity as a shareholder. Still, the company says the Kona Electric will have over 170,000 charging points available across Europe. Payments will be managed by a single card or an app in all of them, no matter where – which is very convenient in the Old Continent.