It might be related to the launch of production at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech in Czechia, in March 2020.
According to the latest news, the 64 kWh battery version of the Hyundai Kona Electric "manufactured from March 2020" is rated at up to 484 km (301 miles) of WLTP range.
That's almost 8% more than the previous 449 km (279 miles), which makes us wonder what caused such a noticeable improvement. One of the answers, pure speculation, is that Hyundai adjusted its WTLP rating, which in 2018 was downgraded from 470 km (292 miles).
The other factor, noted by the manufacturer, is new Michelin Primacy 4 tires, but it's doubtful that it would be a main reason (8% is too high of a gain to achieve it solely through more efficient tires).
More supply and production in Europe
One of the positive news is that the Hyundai Kona Electric should not be supply-constrained any more, as the company increased manufacturing capacity:
- production to be launched in Czechia, Europe in March 2020
- production to be increased at the Ulsan plant in South Korea
This year, Hyundai intends to sell over 80,000 zero-emission vehicles in Europe (including hydrogen fuel cell vehicles).
"Starting in March 2020, the company will introduce the Kona Electric in its Czech manufacturing plant, as well as increasing existing supply from its Ulsan plant in South Korea. This will drastically reduce delivery times for customers in Europe.
The decision to additionally produce the Kona Electric in Europe was made in order to better serve Hyundai’s European customers. Since going on sale in 2018, demand for the Kona Electric has surpassed expectations, and the increased capacity is intended to keep up with rising demand."
Source: pushevs.com, Hyundai
The Kona Electric has been acknowledged numerous times by the media as a ground-breaking new car. It was the first model on sale in Europe to offer a popular SUV body type combined with a long-range electrified powertrain, positioning Kona Electric as a significant step forward for customers looking for an electric car. With a series of enhancements recently introduced, it now provides even more benefits for customers, including faster three-phase charging in many European markets, new connectivity features added with Hyundai Bluelink®, and a new optional navigation system with 10.25-inch centre display.