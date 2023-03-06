Hyundai previewed the bold design of its 2024 Kona family in December 2022 and followed up with the powertrain specs for the gas-powered and hybrid variants of the subcompact crossover in January 2023.

The company has now dropped the first powertrain specifications and EV-specific equipment details of the family's most anticipated member, the 2024 Kona Electric.

The second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric offers a choice of two battery packs, Standard and Long Range. The Standard model features a 48.4 kilowatt-hour pack enabling a WLTP-estimated range of 212 miles (342 kilometers), while the Long Range comes with a 65.4 kWh battery that delivers a WLTP-estimated range of 304 miles (490 kilometers).

Both variants feature a front-mounted electric motor, with an output of 114.6 kilowatts (154 horsepower) on the Standard model and 160 kW (214 hp) on the Long Range. In both cases, the maximum torque is 188 pound-feet (255 Newton-meters).

Hyundai says the bigger battery charges from 10-80 percent in about 41 minutes with the fast charger but does not provide the maximum charging rate the 2024 Kona Electric can take.

We also learn from the press release that the electric crossover comes with battery preconditioning to ensure secure charging and range performance in winter. It also has a heated charging door that operates at temperatures as low as -22° F (-30° C).

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric

14 Photos

EV-specific features also include the new i-Pedal driving mode that allows for one-pedal driving, and Smart Regenerative System, which automatically adjust the amount of regenerative braking based on information from forward traffic flow.

The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric offers Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, supporting internal and external charging of electrical devices and home appliances. The V2L max power output is 1.63 kVA in North America (3.13 kVA in Europe).

Hyundai says the new Kona Electric is one of the largest vehicles in the subcompact segment. It's 5.9 inches (150 millimeters) longer than its predecessor, measuring 171.4 in (4,355 mm) in length. It is also 1-in (25-mm) wider at 71.9 in (1,825 mm), and it has a 2.3-in (60-mm) longer wheelbase at 104.7 in (2,660 mm). The model is only marginally higher than its predecessor at 62 in (1,575 mm).

Thanks to the increased dimensions, the interior is said to be larger and wider, to the benefit of passengers and luggage alike. It's also more high-tech thanks to the floating horizontal C-Pad with integrated dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens, 12-inch head-up display, and all driver controls relocated around the steering wheel.

The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric also offers features like the Surround View Monitor which displays video of the vehicle's surroundings, Bose Premium Sounds System, and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. US market-specific information, including EPA-estimated range figures, will be released later on.