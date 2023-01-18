Following a preview in December, Hyundai has released more photos of its all-new 2024 Kona along with powertrain specifications.

Starting off with the design, we now get a better look at the new Kona's exterior and interior, both of which are a radical departure from the outgoing model.

The subcompact crossover is also significantly bigger than its predecessor, measuring 4,355 millimeters (171.4 inches) in length, which makes it 150 mm (5.9 in) longer. The new model is also 25-mm (1-in) wider at 1,825 mm (71.9 in) and has a 60-mm (2.3-in) longer wheelbase at 2,660 mm (104.7 in).

When fitted with 17-inch tires, the 2024 Hyundai Kona stands at 1,580 mm (62.2 in) tall. The automaker noted that these dimensions are for the ICE and hybrid models, although the EV's proportions will likely be identical.

When it comes to practicality, Hyundai says the new Kona is roomier and offers more versatile interior space for better passenger comfort and easy cargo storage. The automaker notes that second-row legroom is 77 mm (3 in) longer and headroom is 11 mm (0.4 in) higher than in the previous model, with Hyundai also claiming best-in-class shoulder room.

At the front, the adoption of a shift-by-wire gear selector has created a more spacious front compartment with enough space to store big bags. Out back, the cargo volume with the rear seats folded now measures 723 liters (25.5 cubic feet).

Hyundai also notes that the cabin is quieter than before thanks to additional sound-deadening material, double-laminated sound-insulating glass on the windshield, thicker floor carpet, and sound-absorbing tires for the 19-inch wheels.

Equipment highlights include customizable smart power tailgate opening, memory seats, wireless charging, and OTA updates, as well as NFC tech that turns your smartphone or smartwatch into a digital key.

The all-new Hyundai Kona offers an array of advanced driver assistance systems, including Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-spot View Monitor, and High Beam Assist.

It also comes with various driving convenience functions, such as Smart Cruise Control, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Lane Following Assist and Highway Driving Assist (HDA). Furthermore, advanced parking technologies include Surround View Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Distance Warning, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Remote Smart Parking Assist.

The 2024 Kona will be offered with multiple powertrain variants, including all-electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) – each available with sporty N Line versions.

Unfortunately, Hyundai has only released specifications for the ICE and HEV powertrains in the Korean market, leaving the Kona EV for later. The automaker will provide more information about the global model in March, when powertrain details for the Kona EV will also be released.