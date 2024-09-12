City living is a mixed bag for electric vehicles. On the one hand, EVs are ideal for city driving. They idle efficiently and recharge with regenerative braking. But the city may be the most challenging place to own an EV. Installing a home Level 2 charger — a lynchpin that makes the EV transition relatively seamless — is not typically an option for urbanites who don’t live in single-family homes.

Owning an EV in the city can work. However, city dwellers have a few unique factors to consider. One is size. Smaller is better when you’re parallel street parking and traversing narrow side streets. Another is DC fast charging speed; EV owners without home chargers will use fast chargers more frequently.

Another factor to consider when owning an EV in the city is range, though that can work both ways. An urban commute is apt to be shorter (distance-wise). So, theoretically a “city car” EV could get the job done with less range. But having more range isn’t necessarily a drawback. One of the prime reasons for owning a car in the city is having the flexibility to leave it.

Some intriguing newcomers, like the Volvo EX30 and the Kia EV3, could upend this list when they hit American dealers. But for now, here are our choices for the best EVs for city living.

Best City EV: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting MSRP: $41,800

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the best EVs (or cars of any sort) you can buy. And it’s particularly well-suited for city driving. It offers ample cabin and cargo space, 27.2 cubic feet behind the second row, within a relatively compact footprint. It delivers solid range, between 266 and 303 miles. Hyundai’s state-of-the-art 350 kW fast charging tech on the E-GMP platform can get you back on the road with a full charge in less than 20 minutes. The Ioniq 5 is proof that EVs can offer distinctive style and be fun to drive.

Best Luxury City EV: Genesis GV60

Starting MSRP: $52,350

Want an Ioniq 5 but fancy? That’s the Genesis GV60. It has an even more compact footprint than the Ioniq 5: about five inches shorter and two inches narrower. The GV60 brings the luxury. Its interior is downright plush by minimalist EV standards, with available Nappa leather seats and a rotating crystal shift orb. It packs cool facial and fingerprint recognition tech to show off to Tesla bros. It gets the same Hyundai E-GMP fast-charging tech as the Ioniq 5 and features an adaptive suspension for a smooth ride over questionable urban pavement. And the GV60 undercuts luxury rivals with a more affordable price point.

Best Affordable City EV: Hyundai Kona Electric

Starting MSRP: $32,875

The Hyundai Kona Electric, based on a combustion platform, is more compromised than the Ioniq 5. But it offers comparable cargo space, 25.5 cubic feet behind the second row, with a footprint that’s 10 inches shorter. Its 261-mile range is enough for getting around. The new version is not the torque monster the previous generation was, but that won’t matter in more sedate city driving. The Kona Electric lacks the Ioniq 5’s fast-charging tech. But one could make the case that you don’t need it.

Best EV Pickup for the City: Rivian R1T

Starting MSRP: $69,900

Yeah, the Rivian R1T can offer more than 1,000 horsepower, more than 400 miles of range and hold its own off-road. But beyond those top-line numbers, the R1T offers a couple of key advantages for city living. It’s smaller than most electric pickups. The R1T is about 16 inches shorter and five inches narrower than the Chevrolet Silverado EV; picture a slightly larger Toyota Tacoma. It also offers protected, lockable storage outside the cabin with its frunk and gear tunnel.

Best Small EV City Car: Fiat 500e

Starting MSRP: $32,500

City cars aren’t a booming segment in the U.S. But for those so inclined, the Fiat 500e makes this list ahead of the current Mini Cooper SE (a new version may arrive eventually) for two reasons. The 500e offers dramatically more range, 162 miles to 117 miles. And it can replenish more quickly, with 85 kW fast charging compared to 50 kW for the Mini. The Fiat 500e can also fit into the tightest of spots, being about 40 inches shorter than the Ioniq 5.

Most Stylish City EV: Polestar 2

Starting MSRP: $51,300

Chic style in the city is often about understatement. It’s hard to get more understated (in a cool way) than the Polestar 2, with its body color badging, muted color palette, normcore sedan exterior and Scandinavian minimalist interior. Style aside, the Polestar 2 is a discerning EV buyer’s option. The base RWD Polestar 2 packs 295 horsepower, an impressive 320 miles of range and solid 205 kW fast charging speed. It’s an inch shorter than the Ioniq 5. Its hatchback opening allows easy access to surprisingly usable cargo space.