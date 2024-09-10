We’ve seen electric cars deliver performance. However, the key to mass EV adoption is not face-melting acceleration or feats of off-road exuberance. It’s family cars. Family buyers drive almost every car market segment, from three-row crossovers to the now almost uniformly four-door pickups. The great challenge for EV manufacturers over the next few years will be providing what those buyers want: practical space, affordability and safety (without sacrificing too much luxury and distinction). It’s no coincidence that America’s best-selling EV by far is a practical crossover with optional third-row seating.

The market for family EVs will diversify and increase as the decade progresses. But with some landmark product launches over the past year, some very compelling and reasonably priced family EV options are already on the market. Here are our choices for the best family EVs to buy.

Gallery: 2024 Kia EV9 First Drive

24 Photos

Best All-Around Family EV: Kia EV9

Starting MSRP: $54,900

Seats: 7

Range: 230 to 304 miles

Kia scored a breakout hit with the Telluride, a practical and affordable but still distinctive and premium-feeling three-row family crossover. The all-new EV9 brings that winning formula into the EV realm — masterfully. It offers an impressive all-around package with three usable rows of seats, up to 43.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the third row folded, solid range (from 270 to 304 miles depending on the trim) and the E-GMP platform’s state-of-the-art fast charging tech that can deliver a full charge in 25 minutes. That’s not to mention the EV9’s design-award-winning style and sleek infotainment system. The EV9 isn’t the Telluride of family EVs; it’s better.

Gallery: Rivian R1S

20 Photos

Best Family EV for Space: Rivian R1S

Starting MSRP: $75,900

Seats: 7

Range: 258 to 410 miles

Families need space for both seating and hauling miscellaneous stuff. The Rivian R1S provides it. Need to haul some hockey bags? The R1S offers 48.6 cubic feet of space with the third-row folded and 104.7 cubic feet of total potential cargo space with the additional frunk. The second row can accommodate three car seats across, and you can fit another two in the third row. Functionally, the R1S can replace your minivan, and you can have far more fun with it off-road.

Tesla

Best Family EV for Safety: Tesla Model Y

Starting MSRP: $44,990

Seats: up to 7

Range: 260 to 320 miles

Tesla’s Technoking certainly makes his share of headlines. But the controversy can’t overshadow the runaway success of the Model Y. And its performance in safety testing has been outstanding. The Model Y is the only midsize or larger electric SUV to earn the IIHS’s Top Safety Pick+ designation. It earned the highest “Good” rating in every crash and crash avoidance test. It also aced the European NCAP and NHTSA tests with 5-star ratings. The Model Y’s 7.9% rollover risk is the lowest score of any SUV the NHTSA has tested.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado RST EV First Drive

62 Photos

Best Family EV for Road Trips: Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

Starting MSRP: $94,500

Seats: 5

Range: 440 miles

Range anxiety is real for EV owners, especially when traveling with children. Chevy’s new Silverado EV can end it once and for all. In non-fleet spec, the Silverado EV delivers up to 440 miles of range on a charge, the most of any vehicle not made by Lucid. Chevy pairs that range with some wicked-fast Ultium charging tech — the fastest Car and Driver has tested on an EV—which GM claims can add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. The Silverado EV will eat up many road trips without needing to charge or do a realistic full day of driving with just one charge during a lunch stop.

Gallery: 2024 BMW iX Review

10 Photos InsideEVs

Best Luxury Family EV: BMW iX

Starting MSRP: $87,250

Seats: 5

Range: 288 to 324 miles

The BMW iX is only a two-row SUV. Its exterior appearance has its critics (true of much of the current BMW lineup). But the iX still delivers just about everything you would want from a family EV. It has a generous amount of space, with 35.5 cubic feet behind the second row. It can offer more than 300 miles of range. BMW’s sophisticated “ultimate driving machine” dynamics provide a smooth, well-handling ride, and its elegant, modern interior will make you forget that enormous faux kidney grille.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review

6 Photos

Best Affordable Family EV: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting MSRP: $41,800

Seats: 5

Range: 220 to 303 miles

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has won a myriad of awards. It can make a credible claim to be the best all-around affordable EV on the market. It’s also a very serviceable family EV. The hatchback looks hide a larger vehicle inside, taking advantage of its flat floor with two spacious rows of seating and 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row (enough to fit a fair bit of luggage). All-wheel drive is also available. Aggressive lease offerings from Hyundai can make the Ioniq 5 very affordable. And its bold looks certainly stand out in the car line.