SUVs don’t make the ideal EVs. Like in the combustion world, electric SUVs are taller and boxier than cars. And that makes it harder to punch through the air efficiently. A brand shooting for maximum range would build a sleek sedan like the Lucid Air or Hyundai Ioniq 6. But efficiency isn’t everything. Large SUVs or what buyers — particularly family buyers — want.

Family-friendly electric SUV options should increase over the next few years, with everything from affordable Toyota and Hyundai three-rows to the opulent Cadillac Escalade IQ in the offing. But there are still some impressive electric SUV options out there now. And through impressive engineering (and enormous battery packs), electric SUVs actually offer a surprising amount of range.

Here are the electric SUVs with the most range you can buy right now.

Rivian R1S Adventure Dual Max with 22-inch Wheels (410 miles)

Price: $89,900

Battery: 149 kWh

Wheels: 22-inch

Rivian facelifted its R1 vehicles for the 2025 model year. The R1S is the top-range electric SUV on the market, with 410 miles of range. To get that top range, you need to buy the R1S Adventure Dual Max. The top range comes on the 22-inch wheels. Adding the All-Terrain package drops the range to 370 miles (still plenty if you wish to go that route).

Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV with 21-inch Wheels (339 miles)

Price: $104,400

Battery: 118 kWh

Wheels: 21-inch

Mercedes’s early EV efforts have gone all-in on aerodynamic efficiency, leading to a polarizing, rounded appearance. But it’s hard to quibble with the results with a top range of 339 miles for the EQS SUV in EPA testing. You need the base EQS 450+ model with the standard 21-inch wheels to get that range.

Tesla Model X All-Wheel Drive with 20-inch Wheels (335 miles)

Price: $79,990

Battery: 100 kWh

Wheels: 20-inch

The Tesla Model X is the OG electric family SUV. And it still delivers an impressive top range of 335 miles (a bit lower than the previous 348 miles before the EPA testing change). That figure comes with 20-inch Cyberstream wheels on the base All-Wheel Drive trim. Leveling up to the 22-inch Turbine wheels drops the range to 322 miles.

GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 (314 miles)

Price: $104,000

Battery: 212 kWh

Wheels: 22-inch

The GMC Hummer EV SUV is far from the most efficient SUV. But it can still offer solid range with its monstrous 212 kWh battery pack. The top range of 314 miles — markedly less than the Hummer EV Pickup — comes with the tri-motor version on either the Edition 1 or the 3X. Note that the top range dips to 298 miles on the 3X Omega Limited Edition (though you get beadlock-capable wheels).

BMW iX xDrive50 with 20-inch Wheels (309 miles)

Price: $87,250

Battery: 111.5 kWh

Wheels: 20-inch

The BMW iX may be an acquired taste aesthetically with its giant, non-functional kidney grille. But the dual-motor xDrive50 version does offer an impressive 309 miles of EPA range. Adding the Sport package and larger 21-inch wheels drops the range to 302 miles. Upgrading to the iX M60 model drops the potential range to 285 miles.

Kia EV9 Light Long Range RWD (304 miles)

Price: $59,200

Battery: 99.8 kWh

Wheels: 19-inch

The affordable 2024 Kia EV9 has been taking home awards left and right, even for its infotainment system. It delivers 300 miles of range and three rows of comfortable seating for (at least nominally) less than $60,000. To get the top range, you need the Long Range RWD trim. Upgrading to AWD drops the range to 280 miles in the Wind and Land trims and 270 miles with the GT-Line AWD.