The 2024 model year Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has substantially more EPA range and slightly higher efficiency than the outgoing 2023 model year version.
The latest version of the model is equipped with a 118-kilowatt-hour battery, compared to about 108.4 kWh previously. This 10 kWh or 9% higher battery capacity, combined with other improvements, is the main cause of the driving range increase.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is locally produced in Alabama, U.S. The model entered the market in mid-2022, and since then, close to 15,000 units have been sold in the U.S.
The EPA Combined range of the entry-level EQS 450+ SUV version, which has rear-wheel drive, amounted to 339 miles. The all-wheel drive versions have 330 miles of EPA range—45 miles or almost 16% more than previously. The top-of-the-line 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV has 321 miles.
As we can see below, the increase is quite substantial, from 34 to 45 miles:
- EQS 450+ SUV: 339 miles (up 34 miles or 11% from 305 miles)
- EQS 450 4Matic SUV: 330 miles (up 45 miles or 16% from 285 miles)
- EQS 580 4Matic SUV: 330 miles (up 45 miles or 16% from 285 miles)
- EQS 680 4Matic SUV: 321 miles (up 41 miles or 15% from 280 miles)
We assume that the gain for the 450+ version is smaller because it was partially compensated by the larger 21-inch wheels. This version previously cam with 20-inch wheels.
Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Mercedes EQS SUV is higher than before.
The EQS 450+ SUV with 21-inch wheels, is estimated at 86 MPGe or about 392 watt-hours per mile (2.6 miles/kWh). This drops a few percent to 83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh in the case of the regular all-wheel drive versions, referred to as 4Matic.
The top-of-the-line 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV is the least efficient, rated at 81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh.
2024 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 21-in
|Combined
City
Highway
|339 miles (545 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh
88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh
83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh
2024 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 21-in
|Combined
City
Highway
|330 miles (531 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh
84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh
82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh
2024 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-in
|Combined
City
Highway
|330 miles (531 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh
85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh
81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh
2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-in
|Combined
City
Highway
|321 miles (516 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh
81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh
81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh
Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are usually lower than the combined values. Thus, we estimate the EPA Highway range might be slightly lower.
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2024 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 21-in
|RWD
|118
|339 mi
|6.5
|2024 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 21-in
|AWD
|118
|330 mi
|5.8
|2024 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-in
|AWD
|118
|330 mi
|4.5
|2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-in
|AWD
|118
|321 mi
|4.1
* The new Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV is not yet listed on the Mercedes-Benz website.
Pricing
The prices of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV appear to be almost unchanged. The model starts at an MSRP of $104,400, which is the same as a year ago. The all-wheel drive version costs the same, $107,400. However, the EQS 580 4Matic SUV version is $1,400 more expensive, at $127,350. In all cases, we have to add a $1,150 destination charge.
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV listed on the manufacturer's website is still the same 108-kWh battery version, so we are not sure whether its price of $179,900 will be valid for the 2024 model year.
The model is not qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit due to the price tag exceeding the $80,000 cap.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2024 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 21-in
|$104,400
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$105,550
|2024 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 21-in
|$107,400
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$108,550
|2024 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-in
|$127,350
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$128,500
|2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4M SUV 21-in
|$179,900
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$181,050