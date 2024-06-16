The 2024 model year Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has substantially more EPA range and slightly higher efficiency than the outgoing 2023 model year version.

The latest version of the model is equipped with a 118-kilowatt-hour battery, compared to about 108.4 kWh previously. This 10 kWh or 9% higher battery capacity, combined with other improvements, is the main cause of the driving range increase.

Get Fully Charged Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is locally produced in Alabama, U.S. The model entered the market in mid-2022, and since then, close to 15,000 units have been sold in the U.S.

The EPA Combined range of the entry-level EQS 450+ SUV version, which has rear-wheel drive, amounted to 339 miles. The all-wheel drive versions have 330 miles of EPA range—45 miles or almost 16% more than previously. The top-of-the-line 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV has 321 miles.

As we can see below, the increase is quite substantial, from 34 to 45 miles:

EQS 450+ SUV: 339 miles (up 34 miles or 11% from 305 miles)

EQS 450 4Matic SUV: 330 miles (up 45 miles or 16% from 285 miles)

EQS 580 4Matic SUV: 330 miles (up 45 miles or 16% from 285 miles)

EQS 680 4Matic SUV: 321 miles (up 41 miles or 15% from 280 miles)

We assume that the gain for the 450+ version is smaller because it was partially compensated by the larger 21-inch wheels. This version previously cam with 20-inch wheels.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Mercedes EQS SUV is higher than before.

The EQS 450+ SUV with 21-inch wheels, is estimated at 86 MPGe or about 392 watt-hours per mile (2.6 miles/kWh). This drops a few percent to 83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh in the case of the regular all-wheel drive versions, referred to as 4Matic.

The top-of-the-line 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV is the least efficient, rated at 81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh.

2024 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 21-in

2024 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 339 miles (545 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

2024 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 21-in

2024 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 330 miles (531 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

2024 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-in

2024 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 330 miles (531 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-in

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 321 miles (516 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are usually lower than the combined values. Thus, we estimate the EPA Highway range might be slightly lower.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 21-in RWD 118 339 mi 6.5 2024 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 21-in AWD 118 330 mi 5.8 2024 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-in AWD 118 330 mi 4.5 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-in AWD 118 321 mi 4.1

* The new Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV is not yet listed on the Mercedes-Benz website.

Pricing

The prices of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV appear to be almost unchanged. The model starts at an MSRP of $104,400, which is the same as a year ago. The all-wheel drive version costs the same, $107,400. However, the EQS 580 4Matic SUV version is $1,400 more expensive, at $127,350. In all cases, we have to add a $1,150 destination charge.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV listed on the manufacturer's website is still the same 108-kWh battery version, so we are not sure whether its price of $179,900 will be valid for the 2024 model year.

The model is not qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit due to the price tag exceeding the $80,000 cap.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 21-in $104,400 +$1,150 N/A $105,550 2024 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 21-in $107,400 +$1,150 N/A $108,550 2024 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-in $127,350 +$1,150 N/A $128,500 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4M SUV 21-in $179,900 +$1,150 N/A $181,050