Mercedes-Benz has reportedly canceled the next-generation platform designed specifically for the successors of the EQS and EQE due to the poor sales of the current-gen models, German publication Handelsblatt reported, quoted by Autocar.

The new platform, dubbed MB.EA Large, was supposed to be launched in 2028. Its cancelation will save Mercedes-Benz an estimated $4.3 billion to $6.5 billion in development and retooling costs, according to four insiders with knowledge of the matter.

Get Fully Charged Mercedes-Benz tracks back on EV investments After delaying its goal of having a 50% sales share of electrified vehicles from 2025 to 2030 and rolling back the introduction of an all-electric portfolio by 2030 "in markets where the conditions allow," Mercedes-Benz has reportedly canceled the all-new platform that was supposed to underpin the next generations of the EQE and EQS sedans.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 43,202 EVs in the United States, a healthy increase of 248% compared to 2022. However, the number is far from impressive. Rivian, which is still very much a startup, beat the Germans by delivering a little over 50,000 EVs last year (this includes the commercial vehicle segment).

Furthermore, the first quarter of this year brought a 4.5% decline in U.S.-market sales for Mercedes-Benz compared to the same period last year, resulting in only 8,336 units.

The MB.EA Large platform was one of two MB.EA platforms, the other one being MB.EA Medium, which is still in development and will be used for the next-gen EQC sedan and SUV. Or C-Class with EQ Technology, as the company recently changed its naming structure for battery-powered cars.

That said, the successors of the current EQS and EQE EVs, including sedans and SUVs, are still very much on the table, albeit on an upgraded version of the EVA2 platform that’s currently being used for the company’s flagship EVs.

According to Autocar, the 400-volt charging architecture will be upgraded to an 800V system on the upcoming EQE and EQS. The battery cells will also offer more energy compared to the current models, and the electric motors will be swapped for more efficient units.

Other Mercedes-Benz platforms that are still in development include the MMA platform, designed for both electric and combustion compact models like the CLA, GLA and GLB, MB.AMG for sports cars and MB.Van for commercial vehicles.

The latest change in the German company’s electric vehicle plans comes after postponing its target of achieving a 50% share of electrified cars from 2025 and 2030. Mercedes-Benz also rolled back plans to sell only EVs by 2030 in certain markets.