Mercedes-Benz reports 72,313 car sales in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2023 (excluding commercial vans), which is 1% less than a year ago. In 2023, the company sold 282,229 cars, a result that meant sales were down 1.6% year-over-year.

At the same time, Mercedes-Benz all-electric car sales are booming, reaching new records and a significant share out of the brand's total volume.

In Q4, the company sold 13,511 battery-electric vehicles (BEV), which is 139% more than a year ago and a new quarterly record. Not only that, the share of BEVs surged to a new high of 18.7%.

In other words, the electrification at Mercedes-Benz progresses at full speed. The top-selling model in Q4 was the Mercedes-Benz EQB (5,093), followed by the EQE SUV (4,271) and the EQS SUV (1,903).

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in Q4'2023 (YOY change):

EQB: 5,093 (up 446%)

EQE Sedan: 1,195 (up 211%)

EQE SUV: 4,271 (new)

EQS Sedan: 1,049 (down 41%)

EQS SUV: 1,903 (down 26%)

Total: 13,511 (up 139%) and 18.7% share

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in the U.S. - Q4 2023

In 2023, Mercedes-Benz electric car sales increased by 248% year-over-year to 43,202 (almost as many as BMW), accounting for 15.3% of the total volume.

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

EQB: 11,767 (up 604%)

EQE Sedan: 5,154 (up 1,242%)

EQE SUV: 10,604 (new)

EQS Sedan: 6,688 (down 11%)

EQS SUV: 8,989 (up 216%)

Total: 43,202 (up 248%) and 15.3% share

For reference, in 2022, Mercedes-Benz sold 12,423 electric cars in the U.S., some 4.3% of the total volume (cars).

In the near future, Mercedes-Benz USA intends to launch in North America the all-new eSprinter fully electric van.

Unfortunately, plug-in hybrid car sales were not reported.