The luxurious Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has received its EPA range and energy consumption rating, which reveals that it's not that much different from the regular EQS SUV.

The 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV with standard 21-inch wheels has an EPA Combined range of 280 miles, only five miles or 1.8% less than the regular, all-wheel- drive EQS 580 4Matic SUV.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV
2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

That's a positive outcome, considering that usually, higher power output and/or the increased weight of better-equipped versions translate into a noticeably lower range.

The top-of-the-line Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has a dual-motor powertrain with a peak output of 484 kilowatts (vs. 385 kW in the regular EQS 580 4Matic SUV), while the battery pack appears to be the same 108.4-kilowatt-hour unit.

external_image

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic with 21-inch wheels, is estimated at 76 MPGe or about 443 watt-hours per mile.

The result is 1.1% worse than in the case of the regular EQS 580 4Matic SUV, rated at 438 Wh/mi.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-inch

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 280 miles
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi
75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi
77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi

Besides the luxurious appearance and special features, which were recently checked outby InsideEVs, the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV remains a very capable and quick electric SUV, with a0-60 mph time of just 4.1 seconds.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)
2023 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 20-inch RWD 108.4 305 mi 6.5
2023 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 20-inch AWD 108.4 285 mi 5.8
2023 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-inch AWD 108.4 285 mi 4.5
2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-inch AWD 108.4* 280 mi 4.1

* estimated/unofficial values

Pricing

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV starts at an MSRP of $179,900 (plus a $1,150 destination charge), which is a massive $53,950 increase, compared to the EQS 580 4Matic SUV version.

All EQS SUVs are produced locally in the United States, in Alabama, although the model does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, because of the price tag, above the $80,000 price cap.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2023 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 20-inch $104,400 +$1,150 N/A $105,550
2023 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 20-inch $107,400 +$1,150 N/A $108,550
2023 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-inch $125,950 +$1,150 N/A $127,100
2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-in $179,900 +$1,150 N/A $181,050

The 2024 model year prices of the regular EQS SUV have not yet been announced.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV
60 Photos
2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

See also

2024 bmw ix epa range pricing overview 2024 BMW iX EPA Range, Energy Consumption And Pricing Overview
2024 kia ev9 epa range efficiency 2024 Kia EV9 EPA Range, Efficiency And Pricing Overview
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com