The luxurious Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has received its EPA range and energy consumption rating, which reveals that it's not that much different from the regular EQS SUV.

The 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV with standard 21-inch wheels has an EPA Combined range of 280 miles, only five miles or 1.8% less than the regular, all-wheel- drive EQS 580 4Matic SUV.

That's a positive outcome, considering that usually, higher power output and/or the increased weight of better-equipped versions translate into a noticeably lower range.

The top-of-the-line Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has a dual-motor powertrain with a peak output of 484 kilowatts (vs. 385 kW in the regular EQS 580 4Matic SUV), while the battery pack appears to be the same 108.4-kilowatt-hour unit.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic with 21-inch wheels, is estimated at 76 MPGe or about 443 watt-hours per mile.

The result is 1.1% worse than in the case of the regular EQS 580 4Matic SUV, rated at 438 Wh/mi.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-inch

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 280 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi

77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi

Besides the luxurious appearance and special features, which were recently checked outby InsideEVs, the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV remains a very capable and quick electric SUV, with a0-60 mph time of just 4.1 seconds.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 20-inch RWD 108.4 305 mi 6.5 2023 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 20-inch AWD 108.4 285 mi 5.8 2023 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-inch AWD 108.4 285 mi 4.5 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-inch AWD 108.4* 280 mi 4.1

* estimated/unofficial values

Pricing

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV starts at an MSRP of $179,900 (plus a $1,150 destination charge), which is a massive $53,950 increase, compared to the EQS 580 4Matic SUV version.

All EQS SUVs are produced locally in the United States, in Alabama, although the model does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, because of the price tag, above the $80,000 price cap.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 20-inch $104,400 +$1,150 N/A $105,550 2023 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 20-inch $107,400 +$1,150 N/A $108,550 2023 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-inch $125,950 +$1,150 N/A $127,100 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-in $179,900 +$1,150 N/A $181,050

The 2024 model year prices of the regular EQS SUV have not yet been announced.

