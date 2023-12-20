The luxurious Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has received its EPA range and energy consumption rating, which reveals that it's not that much different from the regular EQS SUV.
The 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV with standard 21-inch wheels has an EPA Combined range of 280 miles, only five miles or 1.8% less than the regular, all-wheel- drive EQS 580 4Matic SUV.
That's a positive outcome, considering that usually, higher power output and/or the increased weight of better-equipped versions translate into a noticeably lower range.
The top-of-the-line Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has a dual-motor powertrain with a peak output of 484 kilowatts (vs. 385 kW in the regular EQS 580 4Matic SUV), while the battery pack appears to be the same 108.4-kilowatt-hour unit.
Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic with 21-inch wheels, is estimated at 76 MPGe or about 443 watt-hours per mile.
The result is 1.1% worse than in the case of the regular EQS 580 4Matic SUV, rated at 438 Wh/mi.
2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-inch
|2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|280 miles
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi
75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi
77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi
Besides the luxurious appearance and special features, which were recently checked outby InsideEVs, the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV remains a very capable and quick electric SUV, with a0-60 mph time of just 4.1 seconds.
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2023 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 20-inch
|RWD
|108.4
|305 mi
|6.5
|2023 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 20-inch
|AWD
|108.4
|285 mi
|5.8
|2023 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-inch
|AWD
|108.4
|285 mi
|4.5
|2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-inch
|AWD
|108.4*
|280 mi
|4.1
* estimated/unofficial values
Pricing
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV starts at an MSRP of $179,900 (plus a $1,150 destination charge), which is a massive $53,950 increase, compared to the EQS 580 4Matic SUV version.
All EQS SUVs are produced locally in the United States, in Alabama, although the model does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, because of the price tag, above the $80,000 price cap.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV 20-inch
|$104,400
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$105,550
|2023 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic SUV 20-inch
|$107,400
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$108,550
|2023 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic SUV 21-inch
|$125,950
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$127,100
|2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 4Matic SUV 21-in
|$179,900
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$181,050
The 2024 model year prices of the regular EQS SUV have not yet been announced.