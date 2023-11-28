The 2024 Kia EV9 three-row (6- or 7-seat) SUV soon will enter the U.S. market, so it's time for a comprehensive overview of the main specs and pricing of this interesting vehicle.

The Kia EV9 is based on the E-GMP platform (just like the EV6 model), although it's equipped with a different battery and powertrain components and the vehicle itself is much bigger.

The entry-level version, which only comes as a seven-seater (2+3+2), is equipped with a 76.1-kilowatt-hour battery and a 160-kilowatt electric motor (rear-wheel drive). Other versions are equipped with a 99.8-kWh battery pack, while in terms of the powertrain, there are RWD versions (150 kW) or AWD (283 kW).

EPA Range

Depending on the version and trim (there are five), the EPA Combined range varies between 230 miles and up to 304 miles. The 304-mile result is possible only in the Long Range, rear-wheel drive version. That's a pretty good result and a big jump from 230 miles in the entry-level version (76.1 kWh).

The all-wheel drive versions of the Kia EV9 have a lower range. That's partially because of the additional front motor, and partially due to the bigger wheels. However, even the top-of-the-line version is expected to offer 270 miles of range (11% less than the EV9 LR RWD).

Speaking of range, let's also note that the AWD versions are equipped with a heat pump to reduce range reduction in cold weather. The heat pump can also be optionally purchased for the EV9 Light RWD Long Range but is not available for the Standard Range version.

It's worth noting that the AWD versions of the Kia EV9 are also much quicker than the RWD ones with a standard 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds. The GT-Line trim gets a bit more torque and is promised to accelerate in just 4.5 seconds.

Energy consumption

The recently released EPA range and efficiency ratings of the 2024 Kia EV9 reveal the expected energy consumption of the car.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the rear-wheel drive versions is quite similar, and estimated at 88-89 MPGe or roughly 379-383 watt-hours per mile. Both cars are equipped with 19-inch wheels.

The Wind and Land, all-wheel drive versions of the Kia EV9 are estimated at 83 MPGe or about 406 Wh/mi (some 6% more). However, it seems that the EPA rating concerns the Wind and Land trims, despite they have different wheels—respectively 19-inch and 20-inch (275/50R20). We guess that in the real-world test, there might be a small difference between them.

The GT-Line version has mostly the same AWD powertrain as Wind and Land but with unlocked higher torque. The main difference, affecting the energy consumption might be in larger 21-inch wheels (285/45R21). Its efficiency rating is 80 MPGe or about 421 Wh/mi (3.7% more than standard AWD).

Overall, the Kia EV9 appears to be one of the most efficient large EVs on the market right now.

When comparing the EV9 to EV6 (see the latest report here), we have found an interesting thing is that the range is similar between the same trims, while the energy consumption is higher in the EV9 by about one kilowatt-hour every 10 miles (or 100 Wh/mile).

It means that the difference in battery capacity of 18.1 kWh (58 kWh vs. 76.1 kWh) and 22.4 kWh (77.4 kWh and 99.8 kWh) is more or less enough to offset the higher aerodynamic drag and weight of the EV9.

However, the sporty EV6 GT is rated at just 218 miles of EPA Combined range, which might be a bit low for the upcoming EV9 GT ("just around the corner").

We attached all the efficiency numbers related to the EV9 below:

Battery and charging

One of the most interesting findings when researching the Kia EV9 specs is that the smaller battery (76.1 kWh) has a higher voltage of 632 volts than the larger battery (99.8 kWh), which has a nominal voltage of 552 volts.

Not only that. The voltage is also considerably lower than in the case of the Kia EV6 model, which has 697 volts in a 77.4 kWh battery pack.

According to Kia, the EV9's two batteries are the same in size (379 l), but the 99.8 kWh one, simply has more batteries inside the battery pack, which results in a higher weight—respectively 1021.4 lbs and 1248.9 lbs. The difference suggests that the gravimetric energy density on the package level is at about 230 Wh/kg. Volumetric-wise it's 650 Wh/l on the cell level and 263 Wh/l on the pack level.

The bigger battery also has a higher power output of 318 kW, compared to just 182 kW in the smaller one.

The difference in battery pack voltage might have something to do with the difference in the fast charging capabilities of the Kia EV9. As it turns out, the "smaller" battery (with higher voltage) is able to recharge at up to 236 kilowatts, while the pack with a higher capacity is able to recharge at up to 215 kilowatts (10% lower).

The 10-80% fast charging session is expected to take 20 minutes in the case of the 76.1-kWh battery and 24-25 minutes (there are two numbers in Kia's documents) in the case of the 99.8-kWh battery. Both numbers concern a high-power, high-voltage charger (350 kW and 800 V). With a 50 kW, 400 V DC charger, the charging will take much longer—respectively 63 or 83 minutes.

DC fast charging (350 kW, 800 V charger):

Kia EV9 (76.1 kWh): up to 236 kW

10-80% SOC in 20 minutes (63 minutes at 50 kW, 400 V charger)

10-80% SOC in 20 minutes (63 minutes at 50 kW, 400 V charger) Kia EV9 (99.8 kWh): up to 215 kW

10-80% SOC in 24-25 minutes (83 minutes at 50 kW, 400 V charger)

The on-board charger, just like in the case of other E-GMP-based models, is 10.9-kW, which enables a full recharge of the pack in about 6 hours and 45 minutes (76.1 kW) and 8 hours and 45 minutes (99.8 kWh).

All customers purchasing or leasing the EV9 will also receive a credit for 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging at the Electrify America network, which must be used within three years of the vehicle purchase date (non-transferable and not available for commercial use, such as ridesharing).

Pricing

The entry-level Kia EV9 (seven seats) starts at an MSRP of $54,900 (plus a destination charge of $1,495). The Long Range RWD version (six seats) cost $4,300 more at $59,200.

The first Long Range 7-seat version, which is also all-wheel drive, starts at $63,900. Next, we have two 6-seat versions priced at $69,900 and $73,900 in the top version.

As long as the Kia EV9 will be imported from South Korea, it will not be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. However, the incentive might be available through leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Kia EV9 Light (7 seat) RWD SR 19-inch $54,900 +$1,495 N/A $56,395 2024 Kia EV9 Light (6 seat) RWD LR 19-inch $59,200 +$1,495 N/A $60,695 2024 Kia EV9 Wind (7 seat) AWD LR 19-inch $63,900 +$1,495 N/A $65,395 2024 Kia EV9 Land (6 seat) AWD LR 20-inch $69,900 +$1,495 N/A $71,395 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (6 seat) AWD LR 21-inch $73,900 +$1,495 N/A $75,395

The good news is that starting in the second quarter of 2024, the Kia EV9 will be locally assembled at West Point, Georgia. This means that there is a big chance that the vehicle will be directly eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit (other requirements must be met).

