Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in October increased by almost eight percent year-over-year to 257,709 units. After ten months of 2023, the South Korean brand sold 2,611,938 vehicles (up 8.3 percent year-over-year).

The South Korean brand is especially quick at increasing its all-electric car sales, which in October almost reached a new monthly record.

The wholesale shipments (closely related to production) of Kia's E-GMP-based models, last month amounted to 10,645 (up 63 percent year-over-year), including a near-record export level of 8,248 (up 90 percent year-over-year).

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales) – unless otherwise specified, the numbers are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

The wholesale shipments of the all-new Kia EV9 amounted to almost 4,800 units, in the case of the Kia EV6 it was 5,855 (down 10 percent year-over-year).

It seems that the E-GMP production and sales are quite stable at over 10,000 units a month, and soon might accelerate to new records.

After adding the Kia Niro EV and Kia Soul EV, the total all-electric car wholesale shipments are 13,747, which represents more than five percent of the brand's total volume.

Kia wholesale BEV sales last month (YOY change):

EV6: 5,855 (down 10%)

EV9: 4,790 (new)

E-GMP BEVs: 10,645 (up 63%)

Kia EV6 And EV9 Wholesale Sales – October 2023

So far this year, Kia wholesale shipments of E-GMP-based electric cars exceeded 97,000 (up 41 percent year-over-year).

Kia wholesale BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

EV6: 81,247 (up 19%)

EV9: 16,122 (new)

E-GMP BEVs: 97,369 (up 43%)

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia also lists 11,350 retail sales of all-electric cars outside of South Korea, which is about 5.6 percent of the total retail sales. When combined with sales in South Korea (only models for which data are available), the total is at least 13,747.

Kia BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Retail sales outside South Korea: 11,350 and 5.6% of the total volume

Total*: 13,747 (up 55%) and 5.3% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6, EV9) + overseas retail sales data (EV6, EV9, Niro EV, Niro Plus EV, Soul EV)

So far this year, the total sales of Kia BEVs exceeded 128,000 (up 13 percent year-over-year), which is almost five percent of the total volume. For reference, in 2022, the company sold more than 130,000 all-electric cars.

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.