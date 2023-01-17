Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in December increased by nearly 14 percent year-over-year to 236,874 units. In 2022, the company sold 2,903,619 vehicles, which translated into a growth of 4.6 percent year-over-year. That's a pretty positive outcome from a very challenging year.

Things are very good also in terms of electrification. The all-electric Kia EV6 noted 7,628 wholesale sales (closely related to production), including 1,237 sold in South Korea and 6,391 exported. That's 36 percent more than a year ago.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

On the other hand, the retail sales of Kia Niro EV and Kia Soul EV outside South Korea, continue to decrease, bringing the total volume down year-over-year.

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – December 2022

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia lists 3,885 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea, including 1,107 in the US.

Retail sales of the Niro EV and Soul EV outside of South Korea amounted to respectively 3,386 and 367 (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market).

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6: 3,885 retail sales outside South Korea

(7,628 wholesale - 1,237 in South Korea and 6,391 exported)

(7,628 wholesale - 1,237 in South Korea and 6,391 exported) Niro EV: 3,386 retail sales outside South Korea

Soul EV: 367 retails sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 8,875 (down 15% year-over-year) or 3.7% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6) + overseas retail sales data (EV6, Niro EV, Soul EV)

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.

Sales in 2022

Kia reports that in 2022, sales of the Kia EV6 model amounted to nearly 80,000 units. The wholesale volume amounted to over 83,000, compared to less than 30,000 in 2021.

Cumulatively, the company produced more than 112,000 EV6. Most of them (over 77,000) were exported.

Retail sales of the Kia Niro EV and Kia Soul EV outside of South Korea were down in 2022 by respectively 19 percent and 41 percent year-over-year, but overall it was a good year for Kia, as the manufacturer sold probably at least 132,000 all-electric cars, which is a 51 percent increase over 2021.

Kia BEV sales in 2022:

EV6: 53,571 retail sales outside South Korea

(83,411 wholesale - 24,852 in South Korea and 58,559 exported)

(83,411 wholesale - 24,852 in South Korea and 58,559 exported) Niro EV: 48,285 retail sales outside South Korea

Soul EV: 5,572 retails sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 132,280 (up 51% year-over-year) or 4.6% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6) + overseas retail sales data (EV6, Niro EV, Soul EV)

In 2023, the company would like to increase its total vehicle sales to 3.2 million units (an increase of over 10 percent) and continue to expand electric car sales.

We are cautiously optimistic about this strategy because Kia soon will launch its all-new, E-GMP-based Kia EV9 model.