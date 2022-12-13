Electrify America has announced it has expanded the charging agreement it has with Kia America to include the new 2023 EV6 GT as well.

As a result, first-time owners of the Kia EV6 GT will get 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of complimentary charging. That is the equivalent of about 3,500 to 4,000 miles (5,630-6,440 kilometers) of electric driving for the EV6 GT—depending on factors such as driving style and external conditions.

As with the Kia EV6 charging agreement announced earlier this year, the complimentary charging for the EV6 GT is redeemable at any Electrify America charging station across the country through the Electrify America app.

"Working closely with automakers to provide seamless fast charging solutions is critical to expanded EV adoption, and we’re excited to collaborate with Kia to help make the transition to an electric lifestyle even easier for new EV owners. Public charging offers drivers a convenient way to charge quickly away from home and is a critically important opportunity to instill range confidence in EV drivers." Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer of Electrify America

Gallery: Kia EV6 GT

7 Photos

Kia EV6 GT owners will be able to use the 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging in three years from the date of purchase. To facilitate charging and payment, locate stations or check the status of chargers, new owners can download the Electrify America mobile app.

Benefiting from Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP EV-dedicated platform that comes with an 800-volt electrical system, the Kia EV6 GT is capable of charging from 10 percent to 80 percent in approximately 18 minutes on the Electrify America DC fast-charging network at 350-kW chargers.

As the range-topping model in the EV6 lineup, the EV6 GT is made for performance, and Kia says the ongoing collaboration with Electrify America ensures the performance EV can do just that.

With 430 kilowatts (576 horsepower) and 545 pound-feet (738 Newton-meters) of torque from a dual-motor AWD powertrain—160 kW front motor and a 270 kW rear motor—the Kia EV6 GT is capable of sprinting from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.4 seconds and can hit a top speed of 161 mph (259 km/h).

The motors are powered by a 77.4 kWh Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese battery enabling an EPA-rated range of 206 miles (331 kilometers). The 2023 Kia EV6 GT is priced at $61,400, excluding a $1,295 destination and handling fee.