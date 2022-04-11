New details have been revealed for the Kia EV6 GT, the range topping version of the Korean marque's electric crossover. The EV6 GT will go on sale later this year and will be by far the most powerful car Kia has ever made.

The GT features two motors, the front one produces 214 bhp meanwhile the rear motor manages 362 bhp thanks to the use of a second inverter. The GT also has Hyundai Motor Group's e-LSD limited slip differential to balance power between all four wheels.

Power stems from the same 77.6 kWh battery currently found throughout the EV6 lineup, meanwhile range is 263 miles. 0-62 mph takes just 3.5 seconds, meaning the GT is quicker off the line than a Porsche Taycan 4S.

The EV6's 800-volt architecture allows for rapid charging at speeds of up to 350 kW. Hence a 10-80% charge takes as little as 18 minutes. The GT also has several unique features, such as a GT Drive Mode which adjusts the e-LSD motors, steering, suspension and brakes for improved performance.

Speaking to British publication Autocar, Hyundai Motor Group head of R & D Albert Biermann stated the following:

“We started GT on the Stinger, and the GT is always the top of the line model. It's not a car for the racetrack, it's a different story. This is designed for long distance touring, and it offers good speed, while being enjoyable to drive.”

Aesthetically the GT gains 21" alloys, a clamshell bonnet, new front / rear bumpers, an aero spoiler and several other performance-oriented pieces of kit to distinguish it from the regular EV6. It also features suede bucket seats and GT badging throughput its interior.

Although pricing is yet to be announced, Biermann told Autocar that the GT will rival vehicles that cost twice as much as it.