Kia America reports 59,524 car sales in the U.S. in March, which is a 10.5% decrease year-over-year. On the positive side, electrified car sales expanded 55% year-over-year and reached a record level in March.
The South Korean manufacturer delivered 3,156 Kia EV6, after 2,125 first in February, which stands for a noticeable 5.3% of the total volume.
In total, there are already 5,281 Kia EV6 delivered in the U.S., and if only supply will allow, Kia might continue to deliver a few thousand per month, as demand appears to be strong.
"Additional monthly sales highlights include:
- Record monthly sales of Kia’s overall electrified model lineup, increasing by 55-percent over the previous record
- Sales of the Niro model lineup of electrified crossovers increasing by 32-percent over the previous monthly sales record set by the model"
Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.
In recent months, sales of the all-electric Kia Niro EV sales oscillated at around 1,000 per month.
Gallery: 2022 Kia EV6 (US)
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19"
|$40,900
|+$1,215
|$7,500
|$34,615
|2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19"
|$47,000
|+$1,215
|$7,500
|$40,715
|2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19"
|$50,900
|+$1,215
|$7,500
|$44,615
|2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19"
|$51,200
|+$1,215
|$7,500
|$44,915
|2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19"
|$55,900
|+$1,215
|$7,500
|$49,615
|2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20"
|$58,500
|+$1,215
|$7,500
|$52,215
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19"
|RWD
|58
|232 mi
(373 km)
|8.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|310 mi
(499 km)
|7.2
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19"
|AWD
|77.4
|274 mi
(441 km)
|5.1
|117 mph
(188 km/h)
|2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|310 mi
(499 km)
|7.2
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19"
|AWD
|77.4
|274 mi
(441 km)
|5.1
|117 mph
(188 km/h)
|2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20"
|AWD
|77.4
|265 mi*
(426 km)
|5.1
|117 mph
(188 km/h)
* estimated/unofficial values
About this article