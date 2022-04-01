Kia America reports 59,524 car sales in the U.S. in March, which is a 10.5% decrease year-over-year. On the positive side, electrified car sales expanded 55% year-over-year and reached a record level in March.

The South Korean manufacturer delivered 3,156 Kia EV6, after 2,125 first in February, which stands for a noticeable 5.3% of the total volume.

In total, there are already 5,281 Kia EV6 delivered in the U.S., and if only supply will allow, Kia might continue to deliver a few thousand per month, as demand appears to be strong.

"Additional monthly sales highlights include: Record monthly sales of Kia’s overall electrified model lineup, increasing by 55-percent over the previous record

Sales of the Niro model lineup of electrified crossovers increasing by 32-percent over the previous monthly sales record set by the model"

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

In recent months, sales of the all-electric Kia Niro EV sales oscillated at around 1,000 per month.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" $40,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $34,615 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" $47,000 +$1,215 $7,500 $40,715 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" $50,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,615 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" $51,200 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,915 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" $55,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $49,615 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" $58,500 +$1,215 $7,500 $52,215

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" RWD 58 232 mi

(373 km) 8.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" AWD 77.4 265 mi*

(426 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h)

