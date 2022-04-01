Kia America reports 59,524 car sales in the U.S. in March, which is a 10.5% decrease year-over-year. On the positive side, electrified car sales expanded 55% year-over-year and reached a record level in March.

The South Korean manufacturer delivered 3,156 Kia EV6, after 2,125 first in February, which stands for a noticeable 5.3% of the total volume.

In total, there are already 5,281 Kia EV6 delivered in the U.S., and if only supply will allow, Kia might continue to deliver a few thousand per month, as demand appears to be strong.

"Additional monthly sales highlights include:

  • Record monthly sales of Kia’s overall electrified model lineup, increasing by 55-percent over the previous record
  • Sales of the Niro model lineup of electrified crossovers increasing by 32-percent over the previous monthly sales record set by the model"

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids. 

In recent months, sales of the all-electric Kia Niro EV sales oscillated at around 1,000 per month.

2022 Kia EV6
70 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 2022 Kia EV6 2022 Kia EV6 2022 Kia EV6 2022 Kia EV6 2022 Kia EV6 2022 Kia EV6

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" $40,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $34,615
2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" $47,000 +$1,215 $7,500 $40,715
2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" $50,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,615
2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" $51,200 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,915
2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" $55,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $49,615
2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" $58,500 +$1,215 $7,500 $52,215

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" RWD 58 232 mi
(373 km)		 8.0 115 mph
(185 km/h)
2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi
(499 km)		 7.2 115 mph
(185 km/h)
2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi
(441 km)		 5.1 117 mph
(188 km/h)
2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi
(499 km)		 7.2 115 mph
(185 km/h)
2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi
(441 km)		 5.1 117 mph
(188 km/h)
2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" AWD 77.4 265 mi*
(426 km)		 5.1 117 mph
(188 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values

