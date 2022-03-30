A Kia EV6 in Wind trim and all-wheel-drive (AWD) system equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery and 19" Kumho tires recently was range tested by Out of Spec Reviews’ Kyle Conner at a constant speed of 70 mph (113 km/h).

It's a brand new car, with only 2,641 miles (4,249 km) on the odometer at the start. According to Kyle Conner, the weather was perfect, maybe beside from some wind during part of the test.

The result is a pretty solid 254 miles (409 km), including the few last miles covered around the fast charging station at lower speeds.

For reference, the EPA Combined range is 274 miles (441 km), which means a difference of 20 miles (32 km) or 7.3%. We don't know the EPA Highway range, as it was not released, but it could be close to the 70 mph range test result.

The average energy consumption reported by the car at 3.4 miles/kWh suggests that some 74.7 kWh was used.

The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version of the car, with the same battery, has an EPA range of 310 miles (36 miles more). Hopefully, another test will reveal whether the RWD can achieve a result close to 300 miles in the real world at 70 mph.

Results in brief:

2022 Kia EV6 Wind, AWD, 19" Kumho tires, 77.4 kWh

Mileage: 2,641 miles (4,249 km)

Mileage: 2,641 miles (4,249 km) Speed: about 70 mph (113 km/h)

Achieved range: 254 miles (409 km)

(the last few miles at a decreased speed)

(the last few miles at a decreased speed) Used energy (according to car's display): 3.4 mi/kWh

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" $40,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $34,615 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" $47,000 +$1,215 $7,500 $40,715 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" $50,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,615 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" $51,200 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,915 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" $55,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $49,615 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" $58,500 +$1,215 $7,500 $52,215

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" RWD 58 232 mi

(373 km) 8.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" AWD 77.4 265 mi*

(426 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values