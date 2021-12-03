The EPA range and efficiency ratings for first three Kia EV6 versions has been officially released and they are slightly better than the corresponding Hyundai Ioniq 5 versions (see here).

The entry-level Kia EV6 Standard Range RWD - with a 58 kWh battery and single motor, rear-wheel-drive - can go up 232 miles (373 km) on a single charge, according to the EPA Combined cycle.

The Kia EV6 Long Range RWD - with a 77.4 kWh battery, but still RWD and a little more power - is expected to achieve 310 miles (499 km), which beats the expected 300 miles.

Finally, the Kia EV6 Long Range AWD, which not only has the 77.4 kWh battery, but also two electric motors for all-wheel drive. It has an EPA range of 274 miles (441 km).

Disclaimer: we don't know the wheel size of the three cars listed, by EPA, so we assume that all are regular versions with 19" wheels (the model is envisioned for 19", 20" and 21", depending on version and trim).

Because of the unknown wheel size, we are not sure about the EPA range of the Kia EV6 Long Range AWD First Edition, which will be launched first and was quickly fully reserved. The First Edition has 20" wheels, so it's expected to get a lower range than the regular EV6 LR AWD with 19" wheels (if such version would be available).

We have listed the First Edition as a separate position in the table on the bottom of this post.

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for new cars (2022 model year).

In terms of efficiency, the Kia EV6 results are better than Hyundai Ioniq 5, which of course is not a surprise as the EV6 is simply more aerodynamic.

The SR RWD and LR RWD versions should achieve results of 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km), including charging losses and that's a good result (almost equal to the much smaller Chevrolet Bolt EV and Hyundai Kona Electric). The LR AWD version consumes 11.5% more energy in the EPA Combined cycle.

2022 Kia EV6 SR RWD (19")

2022 Kia EV6 SR RWD (19") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 232 mi (373 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)

136 MPGe: 248 Wh/mi (154 Wh/km)

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)

2022 Kia EV6 LR RWD (19")

2022 Kia EV6 LR RWD (19") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 310 mi (499 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)

134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi (156 Wh/km)

101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)

2022 Kia EV6 LR AWD (19")

2022 Kia EV6 LR AWD (19") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 274 mi (441 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)

116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

And here is the comparison of all three cars listed by EPA, plus the First Edition, which because the 20" wheels might get a slightly lower range:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2022 Kia EV6 SR RWD (19") RWD 58 232 mi

(373 km) 2022 Kia EV6 LR RWD (19") RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 2022 Kia EV6 LR AWD (19") AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 2022 Kia EV6 LR AWD (20") First Edition AWD 77.4 265 mi*

(426 km) 5.1

* estimated/unofficial values