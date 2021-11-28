Kia reports global car sales of 217,872 (down 18.9% year-over-year) in October. The decrease is explained by mainly "the supply disruption caused by the semiconductor supply shortage around the globe."

Nonetheless, the all-electric Kia EV6 sales are booming. We have crunched some numbers and it turns out that some 5,101 were delivered in October (up from 2,744 in September and 1,911 in August). That's 2.3% of the total volume.

The number includes some 2,762 units in South Korea and 2,339 in Europe (the first month of volume deliveries).

The Kia EV6 is poised for further growth as the wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales) almost reached 7,000 in October. It's really not bad, considering that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 - introduced earlier - is at 8,750 (its own record level).

The two together are at close to 16,000 per month without even reaching North America and the third E-GMP-based model, the Genesis GV60, is just around the corner.

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – October 2021

The EV6 is not the only electric car in the Kia offer, but we don't have all the numbers yet. The Soul EV and Niro EV noted respectively 800 and 5,521 retail sales outside South Korea in October (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market). That would add to a total of 11,422 with the Kia EV6 (5.2% of the total volume) - potentially more.

Kia does not report PHEV numbers, but it might be an additional few percent.

So far this year, the company has sold no less than 66,600 all-electric cars (all EV6 plus Soul EV/Niro EV outside South Korea).

Hopefully, soon we will see Kia EV6 at 10,000+ units per month and the expansion will include North America, where market launch is expected in Q1 2022.