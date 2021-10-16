Kia reports global car sales of 223,593 (down 14.1% year-over-year) in September, although the all-electric sales are booming.

The company reports 2,654 Kia EV6 sales in South Korea, which is 7.4% of the total volume (35,801). We noted that an additional 90 units were delivered in Europe, which means 2,744 total for the month of September.

Those numbers are just the beginning as the wholesale (on the manufacturer level) was 6,370 (up from 5,670 in August). That's not far from the Hyundai Ioniq 5's volume.

An interesting thing is that the Kia's older electric models - the Soul EV and Niro EV - also do pretty well. The manufacturer reports 975 Soul EV and 7,451 Niro EV sold outside South Korea (we don't have number for Kia's home market), which is 8,426 total (up 27% year-over-year). 80% of that falls on Europe.

It means that the BEV sales already exceeds 11,000 (or 5% of the total volume) in a single month. We don't have full data, but it appears that this is an all-time record for Kia.

Kia does not report PHEV numbers, but it might be an additional few percent.

So far this year, the company has sold no less than 55,000 all-electric cars (all EV6 plus Soul EV/Niro EV outside South Korea).

In the next couple of months, we expect to see that the Kia EV6 alone will note sales of between 5,000-10,000 units a month and maybe above 10,000 a month next year.

The company starts the ramp-up from its home market and Europe, while the U.S. will get the first cars early next year.

Following the EV6, Kia intends to offer multiple new, stand-alone E-GMP-based electric cars (EV1-EV9) and become one of the major players in the EV segment.