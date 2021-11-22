Hyundai reports a 21% decrease in its global car sales* in October - to 307,039, caused mainly by "disruption in the semiconductor part supply around the globe and the impact caused by COVID-19."

The plug-in segment continues to grow, reaching new all-time monthly records. In October the company sold** 18,694 plug-ins (up 60% year-over-year), which is over 5.9% of the total volume.

*Retail sales in South Korea plus wholesale sales (manufacturer level) outside South Korea.

**The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), and plants in China and India (both small numbers).

The all-electric (BEV) car sales are at record level, while plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales are at near-record level.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 14,243 (up 34%)

(up 34%) PHEVs: 4,451 (up 310%)

(up 310%) Total plug-ins: 18,694 (up 60%)

(up 60%) FCVs: 1,010 (up 50%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – October 2021

So far this year, Hyundai reports sales of over 129,000 plug-in car sales (up 38% year-over-year), which represents 4.0% of the total volume.

Sales by powertrain type year-to-date:

BEVs: 94,942 (up 12%)

(up 12%) PHEVs: 34,345 (up 282%)

(up 282%) Total plug-ins: 129,287 (up 38%)

(up 38%) FCVs: 8,286 (up 39%)

Model results

One of the most important numbers in the report is the new record of 8,750 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in October. The South Korean manufacturer already makes close to 9,000 units per month and approaches 50,000 units year-to-date.

Model results last month (and year-to-date):

3,783 Hyundai Ioniq 5s were sold in Hyundai's home market (over 19,000 YTD), while the remaining 4,967 were exported. A separate report on retail sales in Europe indicates 3,262 retail sales (over 12,000 YTD). Sales in the U.S. have not yet started.

The Hyundai Kona Electric also remains relatively strong (the majority are sold in Europe).

The hydrogen fuel cell model — NEXO — noted 1,010 sales (8,286 YTD), mostly in South Korea (940 and 7,341 YTD).

We noted also 538 Genesis G80 BEVs (865 YTD) and several Genesis GV60.