In October, new passenger car registrations in Germany decreased for the fourth consecutive month, by 35% year-over-year to 178,683.

The plug-in segment is growing, but more slowly right now. Last month, some 54,294 new plug-in cars were registered (up 13% year-over-year). The market share has reached a new record of nearly 30.4%. It's, by the way, the third record in a row.

Another interesting thing is that the all-electric car sales are growing at a healthy rate, while the plug-in hybrids are struggling to maintain their pace from late 2020.

Results by type:

BEVs: 30,560 – up 32% at 17.1% market share

– up 32% at 17.1% market share PHEVs: 23,734 – down 5% at 13.3% market share

– down 5% at 13.3% market share Total: 54,294 – up 13% at 30.4% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – October 2021

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD

So far this year, more than 532,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany. It's the largest plug-in market in Europe.

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 267255 – up 120% at 12.2% market share

– up 120% at 12.2% market share PHEVs: 264,798 – up 103% at 12.1% market share

– up 103% at 12.1% market share Total: 532,053 – up 111% at 24.2% market share

Sales of brands/models

Thanks to high sales of plug-in hybrids, Mercedes-Benz was the top brand in the plug-in segment. Volkswagen, the second most popular brand, had an opposite ratio with sales consisting mostly of all-electric cars. In third was BMW.

Very good results were noted by Hyundai and Renault, while Tesla in its off-peak month (the first in a quarter), noted a moderate result (but still much better than a year earlier).

Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations (at least 1,000) were:

Mercedes-Benz: 7,435 - 1,542 BEVs and 5,893 PHEVs

- 1,542 BEVs and 5,893 PHEVs Volkswagen: 6,119 - 4,298 BEVs and 1,821 PHEVs

- 4,298 BEVs and 1,821 PHEVs BMW: 4,713 - 1,715 BEVs and 2,998 PHEVs

- 1,715 BEVs and 2,998 PHEVs Hyundai: 3,354 - 2,231 BEVs and 1,123 PHEVs

- 2,231 BEVs and 1,123 PHEVs Audi: 3,234 - 1,400 BEVs and 1,834 PHEVs

- 1,400 BEVs and 1,834 PHEVs Renault: 3,139 - 2,838 BEVs and 301 PHEVs

- 2,838 BEVs and 301 PHEVs smart: 2,758 - 2,758 BEVs

- 2,758 BEVs Skoda: 2,443 - 1,833 BEVs and 610 PHEVs

- 1,833 BEVs and 610 PHEVs Kia: 2,367 - 1,355 BEVs and 1,012 PHEVs

- 1,355 BEVs and 1,012 PHEVs Opel: 2,171 - 1,735 BEVs and 436 PHEVs

- 1,735 BEVs and 436 PHEVs Volvo: 1,945 - 100 BEVs and 1,845 PHEVs

- 100 BEVs and 1,845 PHEVs Peugeot: 1,750 - 1,304 BEVs and 446 PHEVs

- 1,304 BEVs and 446 PHEVs Ford: 1,676 - 209 BEVs and 1,467 PHEVs

- 209 BEVs and 1,467 PHEVs Tesla: 1,469 - 1,469 BEVs

- 1,469 BEVs SEAT: 1,364 - 150 BEVs and 1,214 PHEVs

- 150 BEVs and 1,214 PHEVs Fiat: 1,258 - 1,258 BEVs

- 1,258 BEVs MINI: 1,193 - 956 BEVs and 237 PHEVs

It appears that the Renault ZOE (2,209), smart fortwo EQ (2,195) and Volkswagen ID.3 (2,145) were the three most popular models in October.

The year-to-date ranking is becoming more and more interesting with the Tesla Model 3 ahead of the Volkswagen ID.3, a very high position for the Volkswagen e-up! and relatively strong results for the Renault ZOE and Hyundai Kona Electric.

But our eyes are directed towards the Skoda Enyaq iV, which just passed its cousin, the Volkswagen ID.4., in Germany.

Industry analyst Matthias Schmidt notes that not everything is going to plan for the Volkswagen Group:

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 moves forward with additional 1,052 new registrations (4,365 total). We also saw the first volume registrations of the Kia EV6 (473).

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 1,359 (25,341 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 2,145 (23,684 YTD)

Volkswagen e-up! - 1,087 (22,977 YTD)

Renault ZOE - 2,209 (15,965 YTD)

Hyundai Kona Electric - 968 (14,688 YTD)

smart fortwo EQ - 2,195 (13,953 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 1,790 (10,461 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,022 (10,233 YTD)

Official stats (KBA):