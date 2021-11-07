In October, the number of new passenger car registrations in Norway decreased by 10.6% year-over-year to 11,579. Even the plug-ins barely noted an increase.

According to the official data, some 10,342 new plugs-ins were registered during the month (up 0.9% year-over-year), which was enough to achieve a near-record 89.3% market share (the record was set previous month at 91.5%).

The all-electric cars improved 3% year-over-year to 8,116, controlling 70% of the market, while plug-in hybrids noted a 6% decrease to 2,226.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 8,116 ( up 3.1% , at 70.1% market share) + 1,090 "used" + 348 new vans

( , at market share) + 1,090 "used" + 348 new vans PHEVs: 2,226 ( down 6.2% , at 19.2% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 10,342 (up 0.9%, at 89.3% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – October 2021

So far this year, over 119,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is over 85% of the total market. The remaining part is shared by conventional and hybrid models.

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs : 88,674 ( up 58% , at 63.1% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 30,807 ( up 42% , at 21.9% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 119,481 (up 54%, at 85.1% market share)

Models

The Volkswagen ID.4 was the top-selling model in October with 913 registrations, followed by its cousin - Skoda Enyaq iV (760). A very good month was noted also by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 585 registrations.

We would like to note also a decent month for Polestar 2 (405) and still strong results set by the Nissan LEAF (353).

Tesla had a very silent month with only 56 units (including 53 Model 3), but the brand remains the #1 year-to-date, similar to the Model 3.

BYD Tang, the all-electric 7-seat newcomer from China, was the 9th most popular model (probably with up to around 300 units).

The BEV registration results already in our database (year-to-date):

Tesla Model 3 - 53 (9,319 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 913 (7,202 YTD)

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 227 (5,350 YTD)

Audi e-tron - 305 (5,094 YTD)

Tesla Model Y - 2 (4,875 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 760 (4,695 YTD)

Nissan LEAF - 353 (3,947 YTD)

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 82 (3,544 YTD)

Polestar 2 - 405 (3,284 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 300 (2,736 YTD)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 585 (2,641 YTD)

MG ZS EV - 39 (2,344 YTD)

Unfortunately, the basic report does not reveal the share of plug-ins for Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40 (one of the top models in Norway).

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD