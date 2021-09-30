Today, NIO officially introduced the ES8 SUV in Norway, launching its first NIO House in Oslo. It's located at Karl Johans Gate 33 and will be open to the public from October 1.

The Chinese manufacturer will offer two battery versions of the ES8 in Norway - 75 kWh and 100 kWh - with a third option (150 kWh in the pipeline for 2023). Both versions are dual motor, all-wheel drive with a 400 kW and 725 Nm system output and 0-100 km/h as low as in 4.9 seconds.

Both versions will be available for purchase with the battery included, as well as in the Battery as a Service (BaaS) sales model, in which the there is a monthly subscription for use of the battery and additional services.

The prices start at 609,000 NOK (€60,135/$69,590), but first the company will launch the 100 kWh battery version (in March 2022), which is more expensive - 679,000 NOK (€67,040/$77,590).

"NIO adopts global pricing strategy. After adjusted for logistics, local taxes and operating costs, the ES8 has a starting price of NOK 609,000 with the standard-range battery (75 kWh), and NOK 679,000 with the long-range battery (100 kWh) with which the ES8 boasts a WLTP range of 500 km."

NIO ES8 prices in Norway:

75 kWh battery version: 609,000 NOK (€60,135/$69,590) (from July 2022)

BaaS: 519,000 NOK (€51,235/$59,302) + 1,399 NOK/month (€138/$160)

up to 375 km (233 miles) of WLTP range

BaaS: 519,000 NOK + 1,999 NOK/month (€197/$228)

up to 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range

The BaaS makes the ES8 slightly more affordable initially - by 90,000 NOK (€8,883/$10,280) or almost 15% in the case of 75 kWh battery version, but it then requires to pay a monthly subscription. The advantage is that the users will be able to flexibly use battery swap stations or upgrade to a new/bigger battery if needed (switch the subscription plan).

"Those who subscribe to BaaS will be able to enjoy services of NIO Power Swap network and flexible battery upgrades. BaaS users choosing the standard-range battery can have a deduction of NOK 90,000 from the car purchase price and only need to pay a battery subscription fee of NOK 1,399 per month. And the price deduction for the long-range battery stands at NOK 160,000 with a monthly subscription fee of NOK 1,999."

By the end of 2022, NIO intends to install 20 Power Swap stations in Norway - "covering Norway's five largest cities and their main roads."

The first integrated NIO station in Norway, with both battery swapping and charging stalls, will be launched by the end of next month.

Also, the first NIO Service and Delivery Center in Oslo to be open in October. The company intends to have a few sites in the country:

"NIO's Service and Delivery Center in Oslo will open in October. With a floor space of 1,800 square meters, it offers services including vehicle delivery, maintenance and repair, mobile service fleet and car pick-up and delivery service. NIO will also provide worry-free service in the other four cities in Norway together with authorized service partners."

We look forward to see the first independent tests of the NIO ES8 in Norway, as the first transport of 100 units actually arrived in July and should soon be on the road.

In Europe (including Norway) NIO will have to compete against multiple premium EVs, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo as well as Tesla. Only time will tell what will be the outcome.

