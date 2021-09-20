NIO has recently shown in Germany its upcoming all-electric flagship model, the NIO ET7, announcing an intention to launch it in the country by the end of 2022.

Let's recall that the car was introduced in January 2021 during the NIO Day event and is expected on the market in China in Q1 2022.

William Li, founder and CEO of NIO said:

"Entering Germany is the objective that we’re striving for. Interest is very high with many requests from potential users there. Our target is to have ET7 in Germany by the end of 2022."

An interesting thing is that the ET7 will be the first NIO model on the market in Germany, while in Norway, the company is currently introducing the NIO ES8 SUV.

It's not clear which battery version NIO will introduce in Europe (70 kWh, 100 kWh or solid-state 150 kWh).

Meanwhile, NIO has already started pre-production of the ET7 at the JAC-NIO Hefei Advanced Manufacturing Center in China.

Anyway, the direction is clear, NIO has ambitions to expand to Europe and it appears that it will happen sooner rather than later.

NIO ET7 specs:

70 kWh battery - more than 500 km (311 miles) of NEDC range

100 kWh battery - more than 700 km (435 miles) of NEDC range

150 kWh battery option (sold state) in the future will get more than 1,000 km (620 miles) of NEDC range



0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output of 480 kW and 850 Nm of torque

front motor (permanent magnet): 180 kW

rear motor (induction motor): 300 kW

NIO 2nd generation powertrain with SiC power electronics

Cd of 0.23

Dimensions: Length 5.098 m, Width 1.987 m, Height 1.505 m and Wheelbase of 3.060 m

The prices as of January 2021 (before any subsidies):

ET7 (70 kWh)

448,000 yuan ($69,185)

BaaS: 378,000 yuan ($58,375) plus 980 yuan ($151) per month

506,000 yuan ($78,142)

BaaS: 378,000 yuan ($58,375) plus 1,480 yuan ($229) per month

526,000 yuan ($81,230)

BaaS: 398,000 yuan ($61,463) plus 1,480 yuan ($229) per month

And here is the 2017 NIO EVE concept shown in Germany:

