During the NIO Day event, on January 09, 2021, NIO unveiled its fourth electric car model, the NIO ET7, a highly advanced flagship sedan, based on the NIO ET Preview concept from 2019.

The car is really beautiful, sleek, has powerful specs and tons of creature comfort, as well as high tech features.

Batteries, range and power

Let's start with the basics. Initially, the NIO ET7 is offered with two battery options - 70 kWh and 100 kWh for a NEDC range of respectively: more than 500 km (311 miles) and more than 700 km (435 miles).

In the future (late 2022), there will be a 150 kWh battery version that should be able to go more than 1,000 km (620 miles) NEDC on a single charge.

The car has received a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with a peak system output of 480 kW and 850 Nm of torque. To improve efficiency, NIO is using a permanent magnet in the front and an induction motor in the rear, as well as SiC power electronics. This setup is strong enough to achieve acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds.

Interior and equipment

The ET7 is expected to be a very comfortable car for long-distance travel - kind of a second living room. It has smart air suspension, heating, ventilation and massage as standard on all seats. It comes with a glass roof, a very modern and advanced dashboard with HUD as standard, 10.2" instrument cluster and 12.8" center display, as well as 23 speakers (as standard).

The manufacturer highlighted also its"invisible" smart air vents on both front and rear row.

NIO has introduced reportedly the world's first UWB digital key (capable of localization at centimeter-level precision), frameless windows and soft close as standard. When the driver approaches the car, the flush door handle will pop out, doors will unlatch and slightly open. Doors can also close automatically.

A big part of the presentation was the highly advanced autonomous driving tech, including many state-of-the-art solutions, like eleven 8MP cameras, LiDAR and Adam - a NIO Super Computing system. The is basically hardware-ready for autonomous driving and the features will be offered through a monthly subscription for 680 yuan ($105) a month.

"The ET7 features NIO’s latest NAD (NIO Autonomous Driving) technology based on NIO Aquila Super Sensing and NIO Adam Super Computer. NAD brings safer and more relaxing autonomous driving from point A to point B, gradually covering cases such as on expressways, urban, parking, and battery swapping. NIO has built up the NAD full stack autonomous driving capability including perception algorithms, localization, control strategy and platform software. NIO Aquila Super Sensing features 33 high-performance sensing units, including 11 8MP high-resolution cameras, 1 ultralong-range high-resolution LiDAR, 5 millimeter wave radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 2 high-precision positioning units, V2X and ADMS. Aquila can generate 8GB data per second. NIO Adam features 4 Nvidia Orin SoCs with a total computing power of 1,016 TOPS."

NIO ET7

Availability and prices

The NIO ET7 can be pre-ordered now, but customer deliveries are expected no earlier than in the first quarter of 2022. The prices (before any subsidies) of the ET7 are as follows:

ET7 (70 kWh)

448,000 yuan ($69,185)

BaaS: 378,000 yuan ($58,375) plus 980 yuan ($151) per month

506,000 yuan ($78,142)

BaaS: 378,000 yuan ($58,375) plus 1,480 yuan ($229) per month

526,000 yuan ($81,230)

BaaS: 398,000 yuan ($61,463) plus 1,480 yuan ($229) per month

* BaaS - Battery as a Service

Interestingly, NIO offers substantial discounts on the ET7 for its current customers.

NIO ET7 specs: