As expected, September was a very strong month for car sales in Norway. The number of new registrations increased by 15.7% year-over-year to 17,992.

The main drive of the market is the all-electric car segment, which surged to a new all-time record of almost 14,000 (up 46% year-over-year), which is 77.5% of the market - the highest level ever.

The plug-in hybrids are down 20%, so the overall result was 16,454 passenger plug-in registrations (up 30%) and at all-time record market share of 91.5%! Only 8.5% left for non-rechargeable cars.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 13,946 ( up 46% , at 77.5% market share) + 1,083 "used" + 407 new vans

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – September 2021

So far this year, over 109,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is over 84% of the total market. The remaining part is shared by conventional and hybrid models.

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs : 80,558 ( up 67% , at 62.5% market share)

The all-electric cars significantly outsell the plug-in hybrids at 2.8:1 year-to-date:

The conventional and even hybrid powertrains are on their last legs in Norway, reaching a new low of less than 10% market share.

ICE passenger cars - 5.3% (3.0% gasoline, 2.3% diesel)

HEV passenger cars - 3.2%

ICE+HEV - 8.5%

Models

The Tesla Model Y was the star of the show in September. We knew that it would do great after more than 2,500 units in the first 17-days and the final number is 3,564!

That's a massive delivery number (almost 20% of the market), which combined with a very high 2,218 Tesla Model 3 sales, translates to a total of 5,782 new Tesla cars and 32% of the market.

The Tesla Model 3 remains the top model in the country year-to-date (9,266 units and 7.2% share). The Tesla Model Y quickly climbs up to the #6 YTD.

The third best-selling model was the Skoda Enyaq iV (787 units). Combined with 659 Volkswagen ID.4 it would be 1,446 for the two closely related models.

Several other BEVs were also selling well, including 672 Audi e-tron, 652 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 600 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The BEV registration results already in our database (year-to-date):

Tesla Model 3 - 2,218 (9,266 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 659 (6,289 YTD)

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 600 (5,123 YTD)

Tesla Model Y - 3,564 (4,873 YTD)

Audi e-tron - 672 (4,789 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 787 (3,935 YTD)

Nissan LEAF - 410 (3,594 YTD)

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 161 (3,462 YTD)

Polestar 2 - 80 (2,879 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 456 (2,436 YTD)

MG ZS EV - 155 (2,305 YTD)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 652 (2,056 YTD)

Unfortunately, the basic report does not reveal the share of plug-ins for Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40 (one of the top models in Norway).

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD