The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y is the lone leader of the Norwegian market in the first half of September.
According to the new car registration numbers, provided by elbilstatistikk.no, almost 2,600 Model Y were registered in the first 17 days and about 3,900 total year-to-date (including over 1,300 in August).
That's an exceptional rate, which might end at 4,500-5,000 units total in September and over 6,000 YTD. If it happens, The Model Y would become the one of the top-selling cars in the country after just two months on the market.
We think that the Model Y has a big chance to beat the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Audi e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4 in year-to-date, but a lot depends on the fourth quarter.
A great thing for Tesla is that the Model 3 continues to sell very well with the second-highest number of BEV registrations so far this month (over 700), and the highest number YTD (over 7,750).
Tesla also has one more reason for happiness, as the cumulative number of new Tesla registrations just crossed 70,000:
- Model 3 - 31,215
- Model S - 21,126
- Model X - 13,844
- Model Y - 3,906
- total - over 70,000 (that's comparable with over 70,000 Nissan LEAFs)
The manufacturer recently shared a few images about Tesla Model Y spreading across Europe and making a big splash.
The total result of over 8,150 new all-electric passenger car registrations so far this month in Norway is already higher than all of September 2020, and we strongly believe that it might become the all-time record month.
The previous best month was December 2020 with 13,718 new BEVs and a total of 17,910 plug-ins. It means that some 6,000 new BEVs must be registered within less than two weeks now.
