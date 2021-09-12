Nissan has recently announced pricing for the upcoming Ariya model in Norway, where the car is now available for pre-order (as the first market in Europe).

There are four versions of the Japanese all-electric crossover/SUV. The entry-level version with a 66 kWh battery and front-wheel drive starts at 409,900 NOK (€40,018 / $47,280).

That's 86% more than for the entry-level Nissan LEAF with 40 kWh battery - at 219,900 NOK (€21,468 / $25,364), and 44% more than the LEAF e+ with 62 kWh battery 284,070 NOK (€27,733 / $32,766).

Nissan Ariya prices in Norway:

  • Ariya 63 kWh (FWD): 409,900 NOK (€40,018 / $47,280)
  • Ariya 87 kWh (FWD): 499,900 NOK (€48,805 / $57,662)
  • Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh (AWD): 529,900 NOK (€51,734 / $61,122)
  • Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh Performance (AWD): 575,900 NOK (€56,225 / $66,428)
Nissan Ariya brochure - Norway  

We guess that in the U.S. the Nissan Ariya will start at roughly $40,000 (before incentives) to be competitive with other EVs, like the Volkswagen ID.4 ($39,995).

Customer deliveries of the car in Norway will start in Summer 2022 as the Ariya is unfortunately noticeably delayed. In the U.S. it might be later than that.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan Ariya

2021 Nissan Ariya
158 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/QpR88/s6/2021-nissan-ariya.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/ZpRe3/s6/2021-nissan-ariya.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/ppmo0/s6/2021-nissan-ariya.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/lpWAE/s6/2021-nissan-ariya.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/8wbJo/s6/2021-nissan-ariya.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/wOJnR/s6/2021-nissan-ariya.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/ep9kP/s6/2021-nissan-ariya.jpg

Four versions

There are a total of four versions of the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover/SUV, with two battery options and two powertrain options (front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive).

Interestingly, the small battery version will be available only with the front-wheel-drive system (a year ago, it was indicated that there will also be an all-wheel-drive version with the small battery).

Nissan Ariya - preliminary specs for Europe

  • Ariya 63 kWh (FWD)
    • estimated WLTP range: up to 360 km (224 miles)
    • 66 kWh battery (63 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells
    • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds
    • top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
    • front-wheel drive
    • peak system output of 160 kW and 300 Nm of torque
    • towing capacity - 750 kg
  • Ariya 87 kWh (FWD)
    • estimated WLTP range: up to 500 km (311 miles)
    • 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells
    • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds
    • top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
    • front-wheel drive
    • peak system output of 178 kW and 300 Nm of torque
    • towing capacity - 750 kg
  • Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh (AWD)
    • estimated WLTP range: up to 460 km (286 miles)
    • 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells
    • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds
    • top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)
    • dual motor all-wheel drive
    • peak system output of 225 kW and 600 Nm of torque
    • towing capacity - 1,500 kg
  • Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh Performance (AWD)
    • estimated WLTP range: up to 400 km (249 miles)
    • 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells
    • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds
    • top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)
    • dual motor all-wheel drive
    • peak system output of 290 kW and 600 Nm of torque
    • towing capacity - 1,500 kg
  • Common specs:
    • up to 22 kW on-board charger
    • Length: 4,595 mm
      Width: 1,850 mm
      Height: 1,660 mm
      Weight (depending on model and equipment): 1,800 kg – 2,300 kg
      Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
    • Luggage capacity: 466-468 L (2WD) / 408-415 L (AWD)
    • Tire size (front and rear): 235/55R19; 255/45R20 (available as an option)
external_image

More about Nissan

nissan teases new electric van Nissan Teases Its Brand New Electric Van Ahead Of Unveiling
nissan sales 250000 evs europe Nissan Celebrates Sales Of 250,000 EVs In Europe
Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane

Join owners and enthusiasts discussing the Nissan Aria at InsideEVs Forum!

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com