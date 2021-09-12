Nissan has recently announced pricing for the upcoming Ariya model in Norway, where the car is now available for pre-order (as the first market in Europe).

There are four versions of the Japanese all-electric crossover/SUV. The entry-level version with a 66 kWh battery and front-wheel drive starts at 409,900 NOK (€40,018 / $47,280).

That's 86% more than for the entry-level Nissan LEAF with 40 kWh battery - at 219,900 NOK (€21,468 / $25,364), and 44% more than the LEAF e+ with 62 kWh battery 284,070 NOK (€27,733 / $32,766).

Nissan Ariya prices in Norway:

Ariya 63 kWh (FWD): 409,900 NOK (€40,018 / $47,280)

Ariya 87 kWh (FWD): 499,900 NOK (€48,805 / $57,662)

Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh (AWD): 529,900 NOK (€51,734 / $61,122)

Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh Performance (AWD): 575,900 NOK (€56,225 / $66,428)

We guess that in the U.S. the Nissan Ariya will start at roughly $40,000 (before incentives) to be competitive with other EVs, like the Volkswagen ID.4 ($39,995).

Customer deliveries of the car in Norway will start in Summer 2022 as the Ariya is unfortunately noticeably delayed. In the U.S. it might be later than that.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan Ariya

158 Photos

Four versions

There are a total of four versions of the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover/SUV, with two battery options and two powertrain options (front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive).

Interestingly, the small battery version will be available only with the front-wheel-drive system (a year ago, it was indicated that there will also be an all-wheel-drive version with the small battery).

Nissan Ariya - preliminary specs for Europe