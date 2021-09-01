Nissan has announced that later this month, on the World EV Day (September 9), will open Nissan Ariya pre-orders to the public in Norway as its first market in Europe. The prices are not yet announced.

Pre-ordering is already possible in Japan, and more markets to follow later this year, but the actual market launch of the Ariya is still far.

In Japan, sales will start "this winter", which means 2021/2022 (instead of mid-2021), while in Norway customer deliveries are expected to begin in Summer 2022. That's around a year from now.

The launch in the U.S. and Canada was expected in 2021, but now it's probably also 2022.

Leon Dorssers, regional senior vice president, marketing and sales, AMIEO. said:

“We are excited to open pre-orders for our 100% electric coupé crossover on such an iconic day. Nissan has led electrification for over 10 years and we can't wait to get customers behind the wheels of our highly anticipated Ariya. From the advanced technology on-board to the fun-to-drive performance and handling, we are confident our customers will find even more features to love,”.

Four versions

Just like in Japan, there will be a total of four versions of the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover/SUV, with two battery options and two powertrain options (front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Interestingly, the small battery version will be available only with the front-wheel drive system (a year ago, it was indicated that there will also an all-wheel drive version with the small battery).

Nissan Ariya - preliminary specs for Europe

Ariya 63 kWh (FWD)

estimated WLTP range: up to 360 km (224 miles)

66 kWh battery (63 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph) front-wheel drive peak system output of 160 kW and 300 Nm of torque towing capacity - 750 kg

Ariya 87 kWh (FWD) estimated WLTP range: up to 500 km (311 miles) 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph) front-wheel drive peak system output of 178 kW and 300 Nm of torque towing capacity - 750 kg

Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh (AWD)

estimated WLTP range: up to 460 km (286 miles)

91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph) dual motor all-wheel drive peak system output of 225 kW and 600 Nm of torque towing capacity - 1,500 kg

Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh Performance (AWD)

estimated WLTP range: up to 400 km (249 miles) 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph) dual motor all-wheel drive peak system output of 290 kW and 600 Nm of torque towing capacity - 1,500 kg

Common specs: Length: 4,595 mm

Width: 1,850 mm

Height: 1,660 mm

Weight (depending on model and equipment): 1,800 kg – 2,300 kg

Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Luggage capacity: 466-468 L (2WD) / 408-415 L (AWD) Tire size (front and rear): 235/55R19; 255/45R20 (available as an option)



