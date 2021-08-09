Following the White House's official announcement of the electrification target for the U.S., Nissan has announced that by 2030, 40% of its vehicle sales in the U.S. will be all-electric vehicles.

Including other forms of electrification, the share is expected to be even higher, but no details were revealed yet.

"Nissan North America, Inc., has a target that more than 40 percent of its U.S. vehicle sales by 2030 will be fully electric, with even more to be electrified."

Let's recall that the government target is 50% share of BEVs/PHEVs/FCVs in new car sales by 2030. It means that Nissan will comply easily, probably by adding some PHEVs.

The Japanese manufacturer launched the Nissan LEAF electric car in the U.S. in December 2010. So far, the company has sold 159,200 (as of the end of the Q2 2021). In Q2 specifically, the LEAF account for only about 4.8% of Nissan passenger cars (excluding trucks/SUVs).

Jeremie Papin, chairperson, Nissan Americas said:

“With LEAF, Nissan showed our pioneering spirit in electric vehicles. Now with more than a half-million pure EVs sold and more than 5 billion electric miles driven on roads around the world, we’re helping to lead the electric vehicle revolution. Nissan is fully committed to doing our part toward building a cleaner, safer and more inclusive society for all.”

Nissan Ariya in 2022, more BEVs later

Nissan announced that the all-new Ariya would enter the U.S. market in 2022. We know that it's delayed even in Japan (by at least several months).

"To build on the success of LEAF, which is now in its second generation, Nissan will offer the all-electric ARIYA crossover in 2022. ARIYA combines all the fun-to-drive acceleration and handling that an EV provides with a serene, refined cabin and advanced technology to make driving easier and more fun."

But there are also positive news as Nissan hints at additional BEVs. At this point, no details were provided.