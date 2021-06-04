Nissan announced today the opening of pre-orders for the limited edition of the upcoming Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover/SUV in Japan.

Since the unveiling of the car in 2020, it was expected that the Ariya would enter the market in mid-2021, however, there is a significant delay.

The limited edition of the car will arrive in Japan "this winter." Nissan intends to open pre-orders in other initial launch markets - Europe, the U.S. and China - later this year. Nonetheless, it seems that the standard versions and volume production will happen no earlier than at some point in 2022.

According to Nissan (via Bloomberg), the reason behind the delay is: impact of COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages.

Nissan Ariya limited edition

There will be a total of four limited-edition Nissan Ariya versions - two front-wheel-drive B6 and B9 and two all-wheel-drive B6 e-4ORCE and B9 e-4ORCE. The B6 represents a battery capacity of 66 kWh (63 kWh usable), while B9 91 kWh (87 kWh usable).

The range varies from 430 to 610 km (267-379 miles) under the WLTC Japan test cycle. The top of the line version will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds.

The prices starts at 6,600,000 JPY ($59,921) (including consumption tax) for the B6 version. The longer-range B9 starts at 7,400,800 JPY ($67,182). The difference for the 25 kWh more is 800,800 JPY ($7,270).

In the case of e-4ORCE, the prices are 7,200,600 JPY ($65,367) and 7,900,200 JPY ($71,718).

Nissan expects that the standard models (less equipped than the limited edition) will start in Japan at around 5 million yen ($45,392) after subsidies:

"Pricing for the Ariya limited edition models in Japan starts at approximately 6.6 million yen, with standard models starting at approximately 5 million yen, after available government subsidies."

The limited-edition Nissan Ariya will be available in five colors. The standard version has 19" wheels, a panoramic glass roof a stylish kick plates with illuminated Ariya logo, and plush floor mats.

"The exterior’s modern design, inspired by a Japanese aesthetic that Nissan calls Timeless Japanese Futurism, is enhanced by a suite of limited-edition model features. These include 19-inch aluminum wheel covers with a 3-dimentional blade design in a limited bronze color with black accents2. Five exterior colors are also available, with two, two-tone limited model exclusives: Burgundy with Midnight Black, and Shell Blonde with Midnight Black. Inside the cabin, customers will be greeted with a spacious interior that feels more like a modern café. This is made possible by Nissan’s new EV platform, which allows for a flat floor and minimal climate control components occupying the cabin. The Ariya limited edition interior includes a panoramic glass roof (with electric tilt and slide, electric retractable shade, and remote function), which adds a sense of openness to an already airy interior. The seats are made of soft, premium Nappa leather3, while an exclusive BOSE Premium Sound System with 10 speakers provides concert-hall sound quality. Additional limited-edition features include stylish kick plates, with the front-door kick plates sporting an illuminated Ariya logo. Plush floor mats in an exclusive color with a Japanese stone garden motif convey both traditional Japanese beauty and advanced technology."

Nissan equipped the car also with standard ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver assistance and ProPILOT Remote Park.

Nissan Ariya specs in Japan:

Specs of limited edition versions in Japan (see initial target here).