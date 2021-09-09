Nissan continues to tease its new all-electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) for the European market, which will be revealed on September 27.

The Japanese manufacturer intends to refresh its entire LCV lineup, including a brand new BEV.

The new teaser does not contain any details. All we can see is part of the front, the charging inlet located in the middle of the front, just like in the LEAF and e-NV200, and part of the cargo space.

We assume that this new model is a joint effort by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance with the primary role handled by Renault.

We expect a battery pack of at least 44 kWh - that's the capacity of the upcoming all-electric Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric, and its derivative Mercedes-Benz EQT. In the case of Renault, it translates to 265 km (165 miles) of WLTP range. The electric motor is rated at 75 kW and 245 Nm.

An important thing for Nissan will be the switch from CHAdeMO to CCS Combo 2 charging inlet. In the case of Renault, it allows for three-phase charging at up to 11 kW and DC fast charging at up to 75 kW.

The European electric commercial vehicle segment is getting crowded right now as basically all manufacturers are in a process of deep electrification. The new models are much better than the ones from 5-10 years ago.

Assuming that the new Nissan EV is scheduled for 2022, then it means that it will be launched in the same year as the Nissan Ariya model. A double EV launch after several years since the last one (LEAF in 2011 and e-NV200 in 2014). So far the company has sold more than 250,000 electric vehicles in Europe.