Nissan has announced that it plans to launch an all-new, all-electric minivehicle in Japan (aka kei car) in early FY21 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023).

It's a joint project with Mitsubishi, Nissan's alliance partner, through the NMKV Co., Ltd. 50/50 joint venture. It means that most likely we will see similar electric minivehicles offered by both brands.

The timeline appears to be delayed a bit, as previously Nissan hinted at FY21 for both, the kei car and the Ariya (as we know, the Ariya is delayed as well).

We can't say anything about the look of the upcoming vehicle, as the manufacturer did not provide any new images. However, we can take some clues from the 2019 Nissan IMk concept.

According to Nissan, the new electric minivehicle will redefine the segment and offer EV-typical characteristics like acceleration, smooth and quiet drive.

"The planned minivehicle is aimed to redefine the popular car category in Japan, featuring instant acceleration, smooth driving, and cabin quietness that are key characteristics of electric vehicles (EVs). It will also come available with a variety of advanced technologies, including driver assistance technologies."

A few details have been revealed. The EV will get a 20 kWh battery, which is expected to be enough to cover daily needs in Japan. Moreover, Nissan says that there will be an energy export feature (vehicle-to-home and electric outlets).

Pricewise, in line with the previous reports, the Nissan electric minivehicle is expected to start at 2 million yen (over $18,200), including subsidies.

"With a nominal battery capacity of 20 kWh, the EV minivehicle has a driving range designed to cover daily needs in Japan. In addition to its mobility uses, the vehicle can provide electricity from its battery to a home, and in emergencies can act as a mobile power source. At 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide, and 1,655 mm high, the minivehicle has been designed to provide easy driving and handling in Japan’s often cramped traffic environments. Purchase prices (listed price minus subsidies) are forecast to start at approximately 2 million yen."

Nissan IMk concept specs: