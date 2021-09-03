Nissan has released today a teaser of "Something electrifying" that is on its way to the company's Light Commercial Vehicles division.

The little info available suggests that a new all-electric commercial delivery van will be unveiled on World EV Day on September 9.

"It is written in the stars…"

We guess that it might be a compact electric van based on the upcoming all-electric Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric, just like the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQT.

If we are right, it will be equipped with a 44 kWh battery pack, offering around 265 km (165 miles) of WLTP range in combination with an electric motor rated at 75 kW and 245 Nm. There might be two charging options, 11 kW AC and up to 75 kW DC.

Of course, the primary market for a vehicle like that would be Europe, as in the case of the Nissan e-NV200 medium van. The market launch should be expected in 2022.

A new compact van from Nissan would be a perk of being a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.