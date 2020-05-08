Hide press release Show press release

New partnership sees Nissan and Voltia launch the new e-NV200 XL Voltia electric van across Europe.

Paris / Bratislava, 7. May 2020 – Voltia, the European leader in electrified urban delivery, and global automaker Nissan have together launched the specialised e-NV200 XL Voltia electric van throughout Europe.

Expanding Nissan’s zero-emission light commercial vehicle (LCV) offering, the Nissan e-NV200 XL Voltia is optimised for urban last-mile delivery. At 8m³ load capacity, the new model features twice the load capacity of the standard e-NV200, easy rear-door access and standing room in the cargo bay.

Equipped with a 40kWh capacity traction battery and intelligent energy management technology, the e-NV200 XL Voltia reinforces Nissan’s commitment in leading the charge towards sustainable last-mile delivery. Voltia is ideally placed to advance this initiative, with manufacturing facilities in France, the UK and Slovakia able to produce up to 10,000 units for deployment across Europe.

Manuel Burdiel Alvaro, General Manager Europe, LCV Sales and Business Development, underlines the strategic significance of the cooperation: “The light commercial vehicle segment will play a key role in optimising urban last-mile delivery for a more sustainable future. Together with Voltia, we believe that the Nissan e-NV200 XL Voltia provides the perfect solution to achieve significant progress towards that goal.”

“Thanks to its competitive pricing, zero-emission electric power and 8m³ of versatile cargo space, the Nissan e-NV200 XL Voltia is designed from the ground-up to support increasing e-commerce and last-mile delivery demand in cities throughout Europe,” Alvaro added.

Building on its original concept for the vehicle, Voltia’s partnership with Nissan is another international milestone, following successful deployments of the e-NV200 XL Voltia in Paris and London, in addition to recent production agreements in France and the UK.

“Partnering with a global automaker like Nissan truly reinforces the quality of our vehicles,” explains Juraj Ulehla, Managing Director of Voltia. “Our collaborative efforts reinforce our shared view that evolving the LCV segment will be crucial for facilitating cost-effective and sustainable end-to-end delivery, for large and small businesses alike.”

Leveraging a network of manufacturing partners, the vans will be produced in three European countries. Gruau will oversee production in the French Laval for Western Europe, whilst the Bevan Group in Wednesbury will facilitate manufacturing for the British Isles and Ireland. Hollen in Trnava, Slovakia, will assume responsiblity over production for Central and Eastern Europe.

Each of the manufacturers will continue to expand this integrated partnership, cooperating closely on marketing and associated activities across the Continent.

ABOUT VOLTIA

Voltia is a European e-mobility specialist based in Bratislava, Slovakia. Launched in 2015, with the mission to help make commercial e-mobility effective and affordable, it supports OEMs by broadening the usability of their mass-market electric LCV models. Voltia’s approach is to add value in terms of application-specific re-design for different purposes. It provides development know-how, vehicle structure engineering, prototyping, production set-up, and sales & marketing support. It has clients in 11 European countries. Voltia’s e-vans already operate successfully in large urban environments, such as London, Paris, Nice, Dortmund, Tallinn or Bratislava.

Nissan expands its electric e-NV200 line-up across Europe with the versatile e-NV200 XL Voltia

The all-electric van for urban deliveries to be made available in all European markets

Enlarged 8m3 cargo capacity allows businesses to complete fewer trips and streamline operations

The perfect solution for flexible last-mile delivery, with a CHAdeMO on-board rapid charger and optimised turning circle for effective manoeuvrability

Advanced zero-emission powertrain and regenerative energy technology maximise efficiency on the move

PARIS, France – Nissan futureproofs last-mile delivery operations with the all-new, enlarged and all-electric Nissan e-NV200 XL Voltia van.

The electric van for urban deliveries, the e-NV200 XL Voltia is a highly versatile conversion of the trusted electric Nissan e-NV200 van. The new model is already the zero-emissions vehicle of choice for major last-mile delivery suppliers across Europe.

The e-NV200 is cementing its reputation as the ideal vehicle for urban deliveries where operators and residents appreciate its near-silent and zero emission operation.

"Despite tougher emissions standards and restricted access in cities, demand for urban last-mile delivery isn't slowing down. Businesses – large and small – need to remain competitive and find a solution to optimise their operations," said Manuel Burdiel, General Manager Europe, LCV Sales and Business Development.

Broadening the diversity of the e-NV200 model family, the e-NV200 XL Voltia offers a compact body and sizeable cargo capacity. With a load space of 8m3, the new model expands the standard e-NV200's competitive load space by 90%. This allows businesses to complete fewer trips on each delivery round, allowing them to streamline operations and save time.

The newest member of the e-NV200 family is designed with versatility and practicality in mind. Combining an elongated load bay with an expansive roof space, the 8m3 van allows drivers to load cargo easily, with standing room ensuring they remain comfortable on the job. The van is highly manoeuvrable on the road, too, with an optimised turning circle making it an ideal solution for urban roads.

The e-NV200 XL Voltia also benefits from technology inspired by the Nissan LEAF's tried-and-tested powertrain. The model is equipped with Nissan's highly capable 40kWh battery and an on-board CHAdeMO charger for rapid DC charging capability – making it the perfect solution for flexible urban delivery.

Alongside the efficient powertrain, intelligent energy management technology enhances the e-NV200 XL Voltia's sustainability credentials even further.

B mode optimises regenerative braking to recharge the battery on the move, whilst ECO mode manages power output to conserve battery capacity. When used together, both technologies maximise range to help drivers go longer on each delivery.

"Every aspect of the Nissan e-NV200 XL Voltia is designed to tackle these ongoing challenges. The efficient zero-emission powertrain, compact body and versatile cargo space allow businesses to make last-mile delivery less time-intensive and more sustainable," said Manuel Burdiel, General Manager Europe, LCV Sales and Business Development.

The Nissan e-NV200 has enjoyed widespread popularity since its launch in 2014, with 42,000 units produced– almost 10,000 sold across Europe in 2019 alone – supporting Nissan in its commitment to reduce urban emissions from commercial operations.

The e-NV200 XL Voltia will be made available in all European markets, with local pricing to be revealed upon launch.