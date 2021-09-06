Nissan announced a bold milestone of 250,000 electric vehicle sales in Europe since 2011, when the original Nissan LEAF was launched.

The cumulative number includes over 208,000 LEAFs (first- and second-generation), as well as about 42,000 Nissan e-NV200 medium-size vans (cargo vans and 5- or 7-seat passenger version), which was launched in 2014.

Leon Dorssers, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Nissan AMIEO said:

“Every bright idea starts with a spark. Just as the Nissan LEAF sparked the birth of modern EVs when it was introduced in 2010, today it continues to bring innovative technologies and advanced zero-emission powertrains to drivers around the globe – making the bright idea a mass-market reality,”.

Emmanuelle Serazin, Director Corporate Sales & LCV Europe said:

“The Nissan e-NV200 has taken the electric revolution to the world of LCVs; it has offered the perfect balance of sustainability, practicality, convenience and low ownership costs and we look forward to a new chapter in our electrification strategy with a new electrified Van coming soon.”

The Japanese brand is clearly a pioneer in the electric vehicle segment, although after the initial push, the company has weakened and is no longer on the EV forefront. Some would say that Nissan is now behind the average automaker, as many other established manufacturers introduced multiple models built on new, dedicated platforms.

Nissan is trying to rebound through a new push that will include all-electric and hybrid vehicles. By 2023, the share of electrified vehicles is expected to increase to 75%.

The all-electric Nissan Ariya is delayed to mid-2022 in Europe, but there is also good news like a new, CMF-EV-Based all-electric crossover, that will be produced in Sunderland, UK, where Nissan invests in the EV36Zero EV hub and battery gigafactory.

Another element of the plan is a small electric (and conventional) van, that will be manufactured in Maubeuge, France. A new teaser indicated Nissan's version of the Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric.

Only time will tell whether Nissan will be able to back in the game.