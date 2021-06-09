Kia announced that the limited run of 1,500 First Edition EV6s assigned to the U.S. market were fully reserved the day the offer became available online (after reopening). Kia required only $100 deposits, starting reservations on June 3, but due to technical difficulties was forced to quickly close it and reopened on June 8th. The limited-edition starts at $58,500 (MSRP).

That's a clear sign that customers are very interested in the latest all-electric Kia. Hopefully, the production will quickly and smoothly increase to much higher volumes than the initial batch.

Deliveries of the Kia EV6 First Edition to dealers are still months away, scheduled for Q1 2022 in all 50 states.

Kia has revealed an interesting thing that 81% of pre-order registrations selected the home charging unit from three available gifts for the First Edition cars: EVSE home charging unit, a 1,000 kWh credit within a national charging network, or an Apple Watch for connecting to the EV6’s suite of Kia Connect services.

The $58,500 Kia EV6 First Edition is of course the top of the line all-wheel-drive version with a 77.4 kWh battery. See details about the trim here.

Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America said:

“Early demand for the all-new EV6 has been overwhelming and we quickly reset our special Reservation website to handle expanded access and traffic. Fairness is a fundamental component of our corporate culture, and therefore we thought best to suspend the original process, enhance the reservation procedure, and then reopen this exclusive opportunity to the many folks who had been in line and excited to join us on this journey.”

Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America said:

“Kia welcomes the first EV6 buyers who join us in this historic movement. Kia’s ‘electric lifestyle’ delivers a unique combination of luxury, performance and technology and the First Edition EV6 will provide owners with an experience all of their own.”

In Europe, Kia reported more than 33,000 prospects (including 7,300 reservations) after several weeks, which accounts for 300% of the EV6 2021 European business plan (probably around 10,000). In South Korea, the number of reservations surged to 21,000 on the first day.

In the U.S. the Kia EV6 will be available in several versions. The entry-level version is rear-wheel drive with a 58.0 kWh battery. Then we have RWD and AWD versions with a 77.4 kWh battery and the GT version (77.4 kWh, AWD with more power). The GT will enter the market last, in late 2022.

Kia EV6 specs

58.0 kWh / RWD:

expected EPA range: N/A

58.0 kWh battery

rear-wheel drive

160 kW rear motor

77.4 kWh / RWD:

expected EPA range: up to 300 miles (483 km)

rear-wheel drive

160 kW rear motor

77.4 kWh / AWD:

expected EPA range: up to 300 miles (483 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.1 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

160 kW rear motor and 70 kW front motor

77.4 kWh / AWD GT:

expected EPA range: N/A

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

peak system output of 430 kW and 740 Nm of torque

270 kW rear motor and 160 kW front motor

Common specs: