Kia announced today that it has obtained more than 33,000 prospects (including 7,300 reservations) across Europe, which account for 300% of the EV6 2021 European business plan.

It would indicate that this year, the South Korean manufacturer intends to deliver only about 10,000 units (11,000 to be precise) iun Europe. The production of the all-new Kia EV6 will start in mid-2021 (for both Europe and South Korea).

Let's recall that more than 1,000 reservations were reported in the UK alone (1,250 as of April 30). In South Korea, Kia noted over 21,000 reservations on the first day.

"Kia has opened factory orders for the ground breaking EV6 following a successful European reservation phase. The brand obtained 33,000 prospects, including 7,300 reservations. On top of that, more than 26,000 customers showed interest in Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle. Thanks to this remarkable performance, Kia already secures 300% of the expected sales volume for 2021."

The reservation process is over now and the company is now accepting factory orders (through dealers).

Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe said:

“It’s extremely encouraging as Kia looks ahead to the future of electric mobility with the new EV6, based on our new dedicated EV platform (E-GMP). The high number of customers who have already put their name down for the EV6 highlights the strong demand and we are confident that the launch of the EV6 will be also very successful.”

Kia EV6 offer - UK

As far as the UK is considered, at least initially there will be only long-range battery versions (77.4 kWh) available (we guess the same in other countries). See specs of all versions here. Deliveries in the UK will start in October.

EV6: from £40,895 (€47,108 / $56,638)

from £40,895 (€47,108 / $56,638) EV6 GT-line: from £43,895 (€50,565 / $60,793)

AWD version from £47,395 (€54,635 / $65,687)

from £43,895 (€50,565 / $60,793) AWD version from £47,395 (€54,635 / $65,687) EV6 GT-line S: from £48,395 (€55,748 / $67,026)

AWD version from £51,895 (€59,823 / $71,924)

from £48,395 (€55,748 / $67,026) AWD version from £51,895 (€59,823 / $71,924) EV6 GT: N/A yet

"Kia’s first car based on the company’s dedicated new E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) technology, the EV6 is powered exclusively by electric energy. Every UK model features a long-range 77.4kWh battery pack. Ultra-fast 800V charging capabilities – standard on all models – allow the EV6 to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent battery charge in as little as 18 minutes from the fastest chargers. Every version of the five-seat electric crossover will feature the curved panoramic display, with twin 12.3-inch touchscreens across the dashboard. This provides Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration as standard, as well as Kia’s ‘connected car’ UVO Connect system and a range of dedicated EV displays. A battery heat pump, designed to maximise driving range in sub-zero temperatures, is standard on the EV6 GT, and available as an option on GT-Line and GT-Line S models."

More details from Kia:

The Kia EV6 – from £40,895 (RWD)

The entry-level Kia EV6 is rear-wheel drive, powered by a 168kW motor on the rear axle (226bhp). This model offers the following feature highlights:

Dark grey 19-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish

Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors

LED headlights, rear lights and daytime running lights

Black vegan leather upholstery

Ambient lighting

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Dual automatic air conditioning

Rear parking sensors

Rain-sensing front wipers

Engine Start/Stop button with Smart Entry System

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning functionality

Highway Driving Assist

Drive Mode Select

EV6 GT-Line – £43,895 (RWD) to £47,395 (AWD)



GT-Line models are expected to account for the highest proportion of EV6 sales in the UK, and are available with a choice of drivetrains. The rear-wheel-drive model costs £43,895, and is offered with a 168kW (226bhp) rear motor. All-wheel-drive models, from £47,395, produce a combined peak power output of 239kW (321bhp) from its dual-motor drivetrain.

Over and above the standard EV6, GT-Line models offer additional standard equipment:

GT-Line exterior and interior styling

Black 19-inch wheels with diamond-cut finish

Black suede and light grey vegan leather two-tone upholstery

Front parking sensors

Premium relaxation seats (tilt-back front seats for a ‘NASA nap’ while charging)

Memory driver and power front passenger seats

Alloy driver pedals

Vehicle-to-load (three-pin plug)

Wireless smartphone charger

Dual LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam

Privacy glass

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

EV6 GT-Line S – £48,395 (RWD) to £51,895 (AWD)

GT-Line S models also offer the same choice of rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations and will be available from £48,395 and £51,895, respectively. A range of advanced technology features are offered as standard in GT-Line S models compared to GT-Line variants:

20-inch wheels with dark grey inserts

Ventilated and heated front seats

Heated outer rear seats

Power Tailgate

Panoramic sunroof with tilting and sliding functionality

14-speaker Meridian audio system

Remote Smart Park Assist

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Highway Driving Assist 2

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (with junction functionality)

Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display

EV6 GT – on-sale in 2022 (AWD)

The range-topping GT model, due in the second half of 2022, features a powerful all-wheel-drive system. Its 430kW dual-motor drivetrain offers a combined total power output of 577bhp. Kia engineers currently finalising the development of the EV6 GT are targeting a 3.5-second 0-to-62mph sprint. GT models include a range of additional features to maximise driving performance and enhance its presence on the road. These include: