The British division of Kia announced that to date (April 19), the company has received more than 1,000 pre-reservations for the all-new EV6 model in the UK.

That's a significant number, considering just a single country. Together with other countries, Europe might turn out to be a bigger market for the EV6 than South Korea, where Kia received over 21,000 reservations on the first day.

The pre-reservation window, with £100 refundable deposit (€100 in most of Europe) will end on April 30. The first EV6 and EV6 GT-line will arrive in the UK in October 2021.

The prices in the UK are:

EV6: from £40,895 (€47,513 / $57,198)

EV6 GT-line: from £43,895 (€50,998 / $61,394)

EV6 GT: from £58,295 (€67,745 / $81,534)

Gallery: Kia EV6 GT

40 Photos

Early reservation has some small special benefits related to charging:

EV6 (base version and GT-line)

Customers who will place pre-reservation before 30 April 2021 and place a factory order before 31 December 2021 will receive:

- access to the IONITY charging network for one year

- one-year subscription to KiaCharge (around 210,000 charge points across Europe, including AC and DC connectors) included in their purchase

Customers who will place pre-reservation before 30 April 2021 and place a factory order before 31 December 2022 will receive the same benefits as above:

- access to the IONITY charging network for one year

- one-year subscription to KiaCharge (around 210,000 charge points across Europe, including AC and DC connectors) included in their purchase

Kia sales in Q1 2021 in Europe

Kia reports that in the first quarter of this year, its sales volume increased by about 0.7% year-over-year to 113,812, which translates to a stable 3.7% market share in Europe.

The electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - account for 28% of that number, which is relatively high.

We don't know the exact percent of plug-ins, but the potential is high. The Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) increased by 124% year-over-year (but the company did not disclose an exact number):