Kia announced that on the first day the dedicated website opened, more than 21,000 potential customers lodged online reservation for the upcoming EV6 model in South Korea alone.

That's an outstanding result, almost matching the 23,760 Ioniq 5 preorders (in 24 hours) reported by Hyundai (also in South Korea).

Let's recall that the Kia EV6 has been unveiled on March 30, 2021 and will be launched on the market in the second half of this year.

We don't know the number of reservations in Europe, but we guess, that it will be also quite high, and maybe even higher than in the case of Hyundai Ioniq 5 that was very well received.

Details for Europe

In Europe, the Kia EV6 can be pre-ordered through placing a refundable deposit of just €100 ($118).

The company intends to start taking orders in May, while the first customer car deliveries are scheduled for September.

In general, the Kia EV6 will enter the market a several months after the Hyundai Ioniq 5, based on the same E-GMP platform, but quite different in style.

For its European customers, Kia announced special benefits related to charging:

EV6 (base version and GT-line)

Customers who will place pre-reservation before 30 April 2021 and place a factory order before 31 December 2021 will receive:

- access to the IONITY charging network for one year

- one-year subscription to KiaCharge (around 210,000 charge points across Europe, including AC and DC connectors) included in their purchase

Customers who will place pre-reservation before 30 April 2021 and place a factory order before 31 December 2022 will receive the same benefits as above:

- access to the IONITY charging network for one year

- one-year subscription to KiaCharge (around 210,000 charge points across Europe, including AC and DC connectors) included in their purchase

The difference in timeframe indicates us that the quick EV6 GT version will come on the market up to about a year later than the EV6 and EV6 GT-line.